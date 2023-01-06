Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Sabres Can Solve Their Biggest Problem Trading for Ryan O’Reilly
Making the playoffs has become more realistic for the Buffalo Sabres in recent weeks, and now they must take a hard look at their roster to see what they really need. Scoring has not been an issue, the goaltending has been decent, and the defense is improving every game, but they lack a key element from their overall game: face-off prowess. To improve on this, they will need some outside help since the current center group is not cutting it.
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
markerzone.com
FLORIDA PANTHERS COULD MAKE SURPRISING MOVE(S) AT THE DEADLINE, PER REPORT
According to Frank Seravalli, the Florida Panthers could get creative as the March 3rd trade deadline quickly approaches. The Panthers' season has not gone as planned after they paid a hefty sum for forward Matthew Tkachuk, coughing up forward Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman MacKenzie Weegar in the process. Halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Panthers sit fifth in the Wild Card race, behind even the Buffalo Sabres.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the San Jose Sharks
Is Jakob Chychrun the right type of defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers?. Mark Spector and Adam Vingan of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers could use a young, left-handed defenseman. Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun with two years left a reasonable $4.6 million seems like a no-brainer even if it costs them Dylan...
markerzone.com
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
Yardbarker
Report Indicates Steelers Will Consult With QB1 Kenny Pickett Upon Off-Season Decision On OC Matt Canada
Amidst the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-game winning streak, the offense has began to show signs of life. The running game has suddenly become very good since the Week 9 bye. As a result, it’s opened up the passing game for rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Pickett has taken a step forward, impressing many people around the league. His back-to-back game-winning drives have kept the black and gold’s playoff hopes alive.
Yardbarker
Panthers Leaning on Their Stars to Turn Season Around
It’s no question that the Florida Panthers have underperformed up to this part of their season. And now, as they reach the halfway point of their campaign, every game feels like a must-win scenario for the reigning Presidents Trophy winners. Panthers’ Stars Stepup to Turn Season Around. So...
Yardbarker
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers were leading by two scores with under four minutes left to play against the Cleveland Browns. They needed a win and losses from the Dolphins and Patriots to earn a playoff berth. New England was trailing by double-digits late as well, but Miami was playing the Jets to a 6-6 stalemate.
From rupture, a bond: How Justin Williams helped Max Pacioretty get back on the ice
Fourteen years after Justin Williams beat all expectations recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Max Pacioretty relied on Williams to help him do the same.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Jets
Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Jets this season: Dec. 17 (5-1 L vs WPG), Dec. 29 (4-2 L @ WPG), Jan. 8 (away). The Canucks are 19-24-1-2 all-time against the Jets, including a 9-14-0-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-6-0 in their last...
Yardbarker
Jets bettors lose on brutal bad beat in Week 18 loss to Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth on Sunday with their win over the New York Jets. They also handed some bettors one of the worst beats you will ever see. Miami closed as a 3.5-point favorite heading into the game. They took a 9-6 lead when Jason Sanders converted a 50-yard field goal with just 18 seconds left in the game.
Capitals center Niicklas Backstrom will make season debut on Sunday
A few months ago, there were questions as to whether Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom would be able to play ever again, let alone this season. However, his recovery from hip resurfacing surgery has gone well and the veteran is ready to suit up as the team announced (Twitter link) that he will make his season debut tomorrow against Columbus.
Lost offseason now haunting Islanders, Lou Lamoriello
CALGARY, Alberta — Lou Lamoriello wasn’t exactly defiant, but on the afternoon of Aug. 22, it was at least clear he felt the narrative surrounding his team’s offseason missed the mark. During a news conference to announce contracts for Noah Dobson and Kieffer Bellows, as well as introduce Alexander Romanov, Lamoriello spent much of his time defending the lack of moves to upgrade the roster over the summer. “I feel very good about this hockey team,” he said. “Sometimes some of the best transactions to make are the ones you don’t make,” he added, a few minutes later. And in his last remarks of...
Florida Panthers need major second-half season comeback to keep playoff hopes alive
On their way to winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season as the NHL’s top team in the regular season, the Florida Panthers showed their knack for winning in come-from-behind fashion. The “Comeback Cats” were feisty when trailing late in games, with no deficit seemingly too much to overcome.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: What can the Montreal Canadiens get for Joel Edmundson?
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Eric Engels on The Jeff Marek Show – No lead is safe anymore, but why? on what the Montreal Canadiens could get in return for defenseman Joel Edmundson. Marek: “I remember a conversation you...
Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson reportedly wants to re-sign with team
After a relatively hot start, the Montreal Canadiens’ season has seemingly gone off the rails. The team is mired in a seven-game losing streak and has lost nine of its last 10 games. The Habs also came in last place in the entire NHL last season, but the difficulties that have hit the Canadiens haven’t stopped some of their players from wanting to remain a member of the NHL’s most storied franchise.
FOX Sports
Colorado in action against Florida following overtime victory
Florida Panthers (18-19-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Florida Panthers after the Avalanche took down the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Colorado has a 20-15-3 record overall and a 9-7-3 record on its home...
Yardbarker
Marc-Andre Fleury to be away from Wild until Tuesday
Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be away from the team for the next two days for a personal matter, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic. Russo's game recap following Minnesota's 6-5 overtime loss in Buffalo Saturday night strikes a somber tone, saying Fleury has been "dealing with a difficult situation away from the ice" that will lead to him flying home to Montreal Sunday morning before rejoining the Wild in New York City on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Penguins vs. Coyotes: Rebound for Casey DeSmith
The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the brink of their second seven-game losing streak this season as they take on the Arizona Coyotes for the final time of the year. The Penguins (19-13-6) are on the outside of the playoff race in the midst of this losing streak, and are a desperate for win to stop the bleeding. The Coyotes (13-20-3) are bumbling through another mediocre season in the desert. Here's three things to watch for in this matchup.
Yardbarker
Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid
Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
Comments / 0