FRT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.35, changing hands as high as $107.06 per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
SSTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.23, changing hands as high as $59.52 per share. Shutterstock Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
iShares U.S. Equity Factor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LRGF
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (Symbol: LRGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.20, changing hands as high as $40.21 per share. iShares U.S. Equity Factor shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Colgate-Palmolive Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CL
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.21, changing hands as low as $76.69 per share. Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
JFrog Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.09, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. JFrog Ltd shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FROG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Unusual Options Activity in AT&T, Verizon, JPMorgan and 7 Other Stocks
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.97, changing hands as high as $38.10 per share. Comcast Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CMCSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Ares Capital (ARCC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.30, changing hands as high as $19.34 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed the most recent trading day at $84, moving +0.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Heading into today, shares of the...
TravelCenters of America (TA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
TravelCenters of America (TA) closed at $46.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Heading into today, shares of the truck-stop...
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.39, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the commercial real...
Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lam Research (LRCX) closed at $464.30, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor equipment...
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
ADT (ADT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT) closed at $9.72, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the home security...
Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Waste Management (WM) closed the most recent trading day at $156.99, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the garbage and recycling hauler...
APA (APA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $43.82, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.96%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas...
