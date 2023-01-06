Investors in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw new options begin trading today, for the June 2025 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 893 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the TRIP options chain for the new June 2025 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

