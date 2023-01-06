ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tristan Thompson’s mom Andrea dead from ‘sudden heart attack’

By James Lawley, Katy Forrester
 4 days ago
TRISTAN Thompson’s mother has died suddenly in Toronto, Canada, The U.S. Sun confirmed.

The NBA star, known for having two children with Khloe Kardashian, is yet to publicly comment on her passing.

Tristan Thompson's mother Andrea has died suddenly of a heart attack
The NBA star is yet to comment on her passing

TMZ reported on Friday that Tristan's mom Andrea suffered a heart attack at home on Thursday and was rushed to the hospital to be resuscitated.

Unfortunately, she did not make it.

Sources claim that Tristan, 31, left his home in Los Angeles and flew to Toronto on a private jet as soon as possible.

Although they are no longer a couple, his baby mama Khloe, 38, joined him for the emergency visit.

The reality star has been silent on Instagram for the last 24 hours amid the heartbreaking news.

Andrea, who worked as a school bus driver, was a grandmother to the two young children that the basketball star shares with Khloe - True, four, and a baby son, whose name is unknown.

She was also a grandmother to his two other sons, six-year-old Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and one-year-old Theo, whom she shares with Maralee Nichols.

However, Tristan has never met Theo.

Many showbiz fans are familiar with Tristan because of his former relationship with Khloe Kardashian Credit: Getty

Although she remained in his native Canada while Tristan pursued his career in the NBA, the power forward appears to have stayed very close with his mother over the years.

He frequently shared photos of himself with her to his 3.7million Instagram followers.

In a Mother's Day post in 2019, he gushed: "I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids."

'I BELIEVED IN TRISTAN'

After Tristan made his debut in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, Andrea wrote a piece for The Star that discussed how she always believed her son would accomplish his dreams.

"Tristan is the type of kid where, he only needs the door to open a crack and he’s in. When he was young, people kept telling me, ‘Your son is special. He’s a basketball player. He’s coachable. He’s a leader.’ So I just support my son. He always tells me he just needs me to be his mom, so I’m just there to give him a pillow to lay his head on," she wrote.

"You can’t have doubt. I believed in Tristan."

The proud mother also claimed that Tristan was inspired to stay diligent and focused by her and his father Trevor, who worked as a truck driver.

"We work hard. In life you have to work hard to receive your blessing, everybody knows that. I never had it easy as a child."

Andrea continued: "I didn’t have to tell Tristan anything to empower him. Tristan saw us always working hard, and he wanted to get ahead."

Andrea was also a mom to Tristan's brothers Daniel, Dishawn, and Amari.

Amari, 17, suffers from epilepsy, and Tristan has helped raise funds and awareness for the disorder.

Tristan's relationship with Khloe brought Andrea close to the Kardashian family, and she was pictured alongside Kris Jenner at his 27th birthday party.

Tristan has raised funds and awareness for epilepsy, which his little brother Amari suffers from Credit: Getty
His relationship with Khloe bought Andrea close to the Kardashians Credit: Getty - Contributor

