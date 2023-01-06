Read full article on original website
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) fell by 17.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This was a story of temporary gains being reversed by even larger price cuts. The freelance services reseller experienced that unfortunate pattern twice last month. So what. Fiverr entered December on...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $62.23, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zions Bancorporation Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 3.21% Yield (ZION)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), which saw buying by CEO Harris H. Simmons.
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
Companies in the Utilities sector are often common targets of investors when thinking of dividend-paying stocks. In addition, stocks from the sector are often highly-defensive in nature, thanks to their advantageous ability to generate revenue in the face of many economic backdrops. Combining this lower-risk approach with a steady income...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?
There are a number of dog-inspired cryptocurrencies out there. Dogecoin is probably the first that comes to mind. But there's also Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which has produced a monster return of 529,000% since its launch in August 2020. This remarkable price performance even incorporates SHIB's 90% fall over the past 14 months.
JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
Chicago, IL – January 9, 2023 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes JPMorgan JPM, Bank of America BAC, Citigroup C and Wells Fargo WFC. Q4 Earnings Season Preview: Will Estimates Hold Their Ground?. Note: The following is...
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 1/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology &...
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 9, 2023
Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG is one of the leading branded food company of North America.Shares of have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from its robust pricing actions, which aided the top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. During the quarter, earnings and sales grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results reflect strength in the company’s brands and ongoing execution of the Conagra Way playbook. The company delivered improved service levels and productivity, which along with its efforts to combat inflation, helped it sail through the inflationary pressures and industry-wide supply chain hurdles. Conagra expects gross inflation to moderate through the remaining part of fiscal 2023. Encouragingly, management raised its fiscal 2023 guidance for organic sales and adjusted earnings per share based on a robust first-half show and sustained business momentum.
Mirion Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MIR
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.07, changing hands as high as $7.18 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com featured highlights Expro Group Holdings, Asure Software, Luna Innovations, Bowman Consulting Group and Perion Network
Chicago, IL – January 11, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Expro Group Holdings N.V. XPRO, Asure Software Inc. ASUR, Luna Innovations Inc. LUNA, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and Perion Network Ltd. PERI. 5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Uncertainty. Wall Street wrapped...
SEB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Seaboard Corp. (Symbol: SEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $3890.93, changing hands as high as $3985.62 per share. Seaboard Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Zacks.com featured highlights DCP Midstream Partners, Herc Holdings, MRC Global and McKesson
Chicago, IL – January 11, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are DCP Midstream Partners DCP, Herc Holdings HRI, MRC Global MRC and McKesson MCK. 4 Stocks Trading at 52-Week Highs That Can Trend Higher. Investors generally consider a 52-week high as a good criterion to...
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $68.05, moving +1.2% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker...
Emerson Electric (EMR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $97.82, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls...
Why Nio, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Tanked in December
Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had a bad final month of 2022. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO), battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) all dropped more than 20% in December. Nio lost 23.7%, QuantumScape 24.3%, and ChargePoint dropped 23.3%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Those poor monthly returns capped off what was an extremely poor year for all three.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed at $32.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) closed the most recent trading day at $64.27, moving -0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.7% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor...
Why AT&T Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday
For a major stock in any sector, a recommendation upgrade from a top researcher can have an immediate and positive impact. Such was the case with AT&T (NYSE: T) on Tuesday, as an uptick from a big bank pushed the company's share price up to a nearly 2.3% gain on the day, more than three times the percentage increase of the S&P 500 index.
Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $159.09, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming...
