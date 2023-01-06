Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Lane closures for Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge start Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heads up drivers, starting Monday the Bull River Bridge and Lazaretto Creek Bridge will be down to one lane for at least the next 30 days. This is all part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s long-term project to replace both bridges. For anyone driving...
wtoc.com
Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quail Run Lodge will soon be forced to close its doors after the Savannah Airport Commission has invoked eminent domain against the property. Daniel Connell has owned the place for the last 29 years, and he says now a lot of his long-term guests are struggling to find other affordable housing.
WJCL
City of Pooler receives $8 million in infrastructure funding to improve major roadways
POOLER, Ga. — Above file video: Dave & Buster's one step closer to coming to Pooler. The city of Pooler will soon be able to improve three major roadways thanks to $8 million in congressional appropriations. According to Pooler city officials, Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter (R) submitted the Community...
Bryan County residents want leaders to take action on unpaved road without disturbing cemetery
ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Some Ellabell residents are calling on local leaders to take action on Mill Creek Church Road, an unpaved road alongside homes, businesses and churches. “Well, flooding mostly and when you get, when it gets wet, you can’t just hardly get through here,” said Tony Singleton, pastor of Boyds Temple New Order […]
WSAV-TV
Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction
Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between...
wtoc.com
Pembroke city council votes to rezone over 200 parcels of land for homes
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2017, the City of Pembroke identified nearly 230 parcels of land to be rezoned from agricultural to residential use. But Steve Scholar with the city’s planning and zoning commission says there was a problem. “For some reason, it never got voted on,” said Scholar....
WJCL
The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The historic Holland House, a homestyle cooking restaurant, is closing its doors later this month on Friday, Jan. 27. Regulars share their thoughts on The Holland House closing; The restaurant has been open for around 50 years. “The last Tuesday I came in here, it was...
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
wtoc.com
Crash involving pedestrian closes some northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has closed the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Jones Street and Louisville Road. Police say the closure is due to a crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital. Savannah Police asks drivers to take a different...
wtoc.com
Businesses see impacts from fencing temporarily set up around City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a new addition to City Market that isn’t sitting well with some businesses. Images show fencing temporarily set up around the City Market courtyard over the weekend. Late night spot, The Bar Bar, posted photos on Facebook garnering hundreds of comments. The Bar...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen Tenant Farmhouse, Montgomery County
This structure is an interesting example of the complications I occasionally encounter with identifications. The sides of the building, unlike the plank front, are board-and-batten, and there’s no sign of a chimney, but I think the sides were updated. The lack of a chimney initially led me to think...
Homeless man hit by car after fleeing police chase on foot
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was injured after he ran into traffic during a chase with police officers. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. near 150 Johnny Mercer Blvd. Police said they were told a homeless man was repeatedly sleeping in an unsecured area of a […]
WSAV-TV
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured. Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious […]
wtoc.com
‘It’s about safety:’ Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addresses temporary fencing around City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mayor Van Johnson wanted to make it very clear that the City of Savannah had no say in eventually closing City Market at midnight, as City Market is privately owned. They’re owned by Green Room Partners. Mayor Johnson said he doesn’t oppose safety measures out here...
Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
WJCL
Investigation underway after apartment catches fire in Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bulloch County. The fire broke out at a complex off Rucker Lane in Statesboro shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Even though firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, we're...
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
wtoc.com
Suspect in custody after police chase in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after Liberty County deputies say they were led on a chase Tuesday morning. According to the Coastal News Service, a deputy pulled over a car on Cooper Highway for an expired registration. The deputy then found out the car was...
