Bulloch County, GA

wtoc.com

Quail Run Lodge forced to close its doors after 29 years of business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quail Run Lodge will soon be forced to close its doors after the Savannah Airport Commission has invoked eminent domain against the property. Daniel Connell has owned the place for the last 29 years, and he says now a lot of his long-term guests are struggling to find other affordable housing.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction

Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between the Bull River bridge and the Lazaretto Creek bridge, but drivers are not happy with the wait times to get on and off the bridge. Drivers frustrated with US Highway 80 Construction. Construction is now underway on US Highway 80 between...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Single-Pen Tenant Farmhouse, Montgomery County

This structure is an interesting example of the complications I occasionally encounter with identifications. The sides of the building, unlike the plank front, are board-and-batten, and there’s no sign of a chimney, but I think the sides were updated. The lack of a chimney initially led me to think...
WSAV-TV

Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall

After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian seriously injured in Savannah hit-and-run crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old injured. Around 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Martin Luther King Boulevard at W. Jones Street and found Katherine Boegel, of Walnut Creek, Calif., suffering from injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Bonaventure Cemetery holds hidden treasures for those in search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those in search of hidden treasures might find them this year at Bonaventure Cemetery. Developed on the site of Bonaventure Plantation, the setting not only rests on Wilmington River, east of Savannah, it has been a world-famous tourist destination for more than 150 years. Today, many people, both locals and tourists, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect in custody after police chase in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect is in custody after Liberty County deputies say they were led on a chase Tuesday morning. According to the Coastal News Service, a deputy pulled over a car on Cooper Highway for an expired registration. The deputy then found out the car was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
