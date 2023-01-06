ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

B.S. That electricity is added to the grid. There's no way to know if they're electric is coming from the solar farm or coal or natural gas or oil.

Vollig Nackt
3d ago

if its solar, that's not clean. all of the technology used for solar and electric is based on (and relies on) fossil fuels to be bot effective and sustainable...

The Center Square

Virginia attorney general expands civil rights investigation to all of Fairfax County Public Schools

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s attorney general announced Monday that he will expand his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system, after reports of several schools withholding information surrounding National Merit recognition from students and parents. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a civil rights investigation in response to allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about National Merit recognition from students and parents. The launch of the investigation followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

County residents raise questions about contracts with sources who argue for ‘new discriminations’ and ‘unequal’ protocols, as school superintendent admits to problems with ‘internal practices’

Late today, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid admitted to problems with “internal practices” that have led to the withholding of National Merit awards from students and their families, as local community members raise questions about $513,500 in local contracts that have disseminated controversial ideas, which include being “purposefully unequal” and accepting “new discriminations” to rectify “past discriminations.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC
governing.com

Commuter Ridership Is Disappearing. Can Mass Transit Adapt?

The trend toward working from home upended commuter patterns in Washington, D.C., and other cities with a large number of professional office workers. The change — precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic — has had significant impacts on transit ridership, a move that could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models.
DCist

Eleanor Holmes Norton Asks National Zoo To ‘Re-Evaluate’ Timed-Entry Requirement

D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is pressing the director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo for answers about its policy that still requires visitors to book free, timed-entry passes to gain admission. District residents and tourists alike should both have easy access to the zoo, located in Woodley Park, Norton wrote in her letter to National Zoo Director Brandie Smith.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Rockville May Lower The Voting Age To 16

Rockville could become the latest jurisdiction in the D.C. area to lower the voting age to 16. The move, which would apply to municipal elections, was recommended by a commission assembled to review the city’s charter. The commission noted numerous advantages to expanding the right to vote to 16-and-17-year-olds, including advancing equity and increasing voter turnout. The commission was unable to identify any negatives, unanimously recommending the change.
ROCKVILLE, MD
