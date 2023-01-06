Read full article on original website
Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago
B.S. That electricity is added to the grid. There's no way to know if they're electric is coming from the solar farm or coal or natural gas or oil.
Reply
11
Vollig Nackt
3d ago
if its solar, that's not clean. all of the technology used for solar and electric is based on (and relies on) fossil fuels to be bot effective and sustainable...
Reply
10
alxnow.com
Notes: New bill could kill snow days in Virginia for good
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 34. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:06 pm. 🚨 You need to know. A new bill could mean...
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
Virginia attorney general expands civil rights investigation to all of Fairfax County Public Schools
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s attorney general announced Monday that he will expand his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system, after reports of several schools withholding information surrounding National Merit recognition from students and parents. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a civil rights investigation in response to allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about National Merit recognition from students and parents. The launch of the investigation followed...
Judge Orders D.C. To Allow Drivers With Outstanding Fines To Renew Their Licenses
A federal judge has ordered D.C. to immediately allow drivers with more than $100 in outstanding fines or fees to obtain or renew their driver’s license, a ruling that supporters say could benefit tens of thousands of residents — many of them Black. The late-December ruling from U.S....
First Look: Royal Sands Social Club Transports Locals To Florida Via Navy Yard
Royal Sands Social Club, a sleek new Navy Yard bar and restaurant inspired by Florida’s beaches and swim resorts, wants to be an oasis for locals who are already tired of D.C. winter. The massive, 14,000-square-foot spot is spread over two floors and has three full bars, one of...
Fairfax Times
County residents raise questions about contracts with sources who argue for ‘new discriminations’ and ‘unequal’ protocols, as school superintendent admits to problems with ‘internal practices’
Late today, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid admitted to problems with “internal practices” that have led to the withholding of National Merit awards from students and their families, as local community members raise questions about $513,500 in local contracts that have disseminated controversial ideas, which include being “purposefully unequal” and accepting “new discriminations” to rectify “past discriminations.”
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Tractor-Trailer Fire Ties Up Traffic For Miles On I-495 In Fairfax County
Traffic was temporarily tied up on the I-495 Beltway in Fairfax County on Sunday afternoon when a tractor-trailer went up in flames after crashing near Georgetown Pike, according to officials. First responders were called to the Outer Loop at Georgetown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a tractor-trailer was fully...
WJLA
More Fairfax Co. schools didn't notify students of national merit recognition: Officials
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In emails obtained by 7News, principals at two Fairfax County high schools acknowledged students were not notified by the school district that they received National Merit recognition. “As part of our own internal investigation and review of our own practices, it has come to...
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
governing.com
Commuter Ridership Is Disappearing. Can Mass Transit Adapt?
The trend toward working from home upended commuter patterns in Washington, D.C., and other cities with a large number of professional office workers. The change — precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic — has had significant impacts on transit ridership, a move that could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models.
After More Than A Decade Of Waiting, Hundreds Line Up With Hopes To Get Into Public Housing In D.C.
Rosalynn Talley arrived at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 9 a.m. on Friday with a mission in mind: to get off of the waiting list for public housing she’d been on since 2009. By noon, and much to her surprise, it had happened. “I don’t live...
Eleanor Holmes Norton Asks National Zoo To ‘Re-Evaluate’ Timed-Entry Requirement
D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton is pressing the director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo for answers about its policy that still requires visitors to book free, timed-entry passes to gain admission. District residents and tourists alike should both have easy access to the zoo, located in Woodley Park, Norton wrote in her letter to National Zoo Director Brandie Smith.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
2 Stafford Co. traffic projects starting Sunday: delays & detours
The week ahead will bring two roadway projects in Stafford County that will significantly impact traffic. Starting Sunday, January 8, drivers should expect overnight delays and intermittent full traffic stops on Rt. 17 that will last through early March.
Rockville May Lower The Voting Age To 16
Rockville could become the latest jurisdiction in the D.C. area to lower the voting age to 16. The move, which would apply to municipal elections, was recommended by a commission assembled to review the city’s charter. The commission noted numerous advantages to expanding the right to vote to 16-and-17-year-olds, including advancing equity and increasing voter turnout. The commission was unable to identify any negatives, unanimously recommending the change.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
fox5dc.com
DC man charged with killing 65-year-old in Prince George's County over 'ongoing dispute'
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A D.C. man has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 65-year-old man in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said the incident happened on the evening of December 6 in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue in Capitol Heights.
