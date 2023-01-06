Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
The Impact of Early Effective Treatment in MDD
Early effective treatment strategies can have a significant impact on long-term effects for patients with MDD. Mona Chitre, PharmD, CGP: Because MDD [major depressive disorder] is a symptomatic disease with such an impact on quality of life, the goal is to have early, effective treatment as quickly as possible. That enables the patient to feel improvement from the condition and supports treatment adherence. Treatment is often customized and specific for the patient, but if we can have early, effective treatment, there’s a whole host of downstream improvements around overall improvement of health that our members will benefit from. That’s always a goal in treating this condition.
ajmc.com
Nusinersen Treatment Had Positive Effect in Patients With SMA
Pediatric and adult patients with a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) benefitted from nusinersen treatment in that they were able to prolong their walking time. Positve improvement in walking time was seen in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) who received nusinersen treatment, according to a study published in Journal of Neuromuscular Diseases. Improvement was found in pediatric and adult patients.
ajmc.com
Treatment Burden Associated with Rett Syndrome
Patients and families facing a Rett syndrome diagnosis experience an array of burdens. Paige Nues: The treatment burden of Rett syndrome is complex. It’s one of the most pervasive, severe neurologic disorders to affect females. While that’s easy to say, it’s difficult to live with. Most parents are young; they’re working; they are taking care of their child with Rett syndrome, [as well as their] other children; and juggling all aspects of life. [When their child is diagnosed,] they’re quickly thrust into a world of seeing multiple specialists. Things that are common in Rett syndrome include: when a childprimarily loses all verbal speech; when her motor skills are impaired, or she has no fine motor skills; when she slowly loses the ability to manipulate toys; and when she [is unable to] learn sign language. Children who have Rett syndrome don’t learn how to write either, so communication impairment is severe. It’s frustrating for children to go through that experience and [there may be], months, even years of frustration and crying, with disrupted sleep. Also, GI [gastrointestinal] symptoms tend to present during the diagnostic period. The child may experience severe constipation or severe reflux. Also, the ability to chew and swallow might become difficult and choking and aspiration can become a risk factor. Developmental delays…lead to referrals for early intervention and, hopefully, therapies such as physical therapy, occupational therapy [OT], and speech language therapy, and having all of these new providers come into their lives [is essential], but the child might [also] experience some medical complications. She might have her first seizure, she might start to tremor, or grind her teeth. Again, not being able to hold or manipulate toys or communicate what hurts is difficult. Sleep…cycles are completely disrupted.
ajmc.com
Secondary ADAPT Analysis Shows HRQOL Benefit of Efgartigimod in Myasthenia Gravis
Data from the secondary analysis show that the improvements seen in health-related quality of life (HRQOL) translated into clinical improvements. An analysis of efgartigimod has demonstrated the positive impact of the treatment on health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (MG). The findings come from a...
ajmc.com
Mortality Rates Lower for Patients With PD Using Pimavanserin
Compared with patients using other antipsychotics, patients with Parkinson disease using pimavanserin had lower death rates. All-cause mortality rates were lower among patients with Parkinson disease (PD) treated with pimavanserin compared with those treated with other atypical antipsychotics. Pimavanserin, sold as Nuplazid, is approved in the United States to treat...
ajmc.com
Case Report Highlights Rare Case of CML Presenting With Morel Lavallée Lesion
The case is believed to be just the second reported in the scientific literature. In patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML), patients sometimes present with soft-tissue hematomas resulting from platelet dysfunction, acquired Von Willebrand disease, or acquired Glanzmann thrombasthenia. However, a new case report demonstrates that there can be other causes, including the rare Morel-Lavallée lesions (MLL).
ajmc.com
Improvements in AI Make Ocular Surface Disease Diagnosis Possible
Diagnosing ocular surface diseases could be made easier as artificial intelligence (AI) screening improves. Artificial intelligence (AI) could be the future of diagnosing ocular surface diseases, according to a review published in Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology. The review aimed to evaluate both the strengths and limitations of using AI for the diagnosis and prognosis of several eye diseases.
ajmc.com
Key Contributors to Long-term Outcomes for Patients With MDD
Drs Chitre and Weaver share their finals thoughts, highlighting key contributors to long-term outcomes for patients with major depressive disorder. Mona Chitre, PharmD, CGP: There are many contributors to long-term outcomes in members with MDD [major depressive disorder], and it spans social determinants of health. It spans access to high-quality care. [One contributor is] finding the right provider or therapist that works for them. Often, this is very individualized. Ensuring they have access to medications that they can afford and that they can be adherent on [is also important]. This often is a tricky balance of adverse effect vs effect. Finding the right medication can take time. That’s a key component to long-term adherence. [Another contributor is] that peer support group, which decreases the stigma of any mental health disorder, MDD specifically. The long-term outcomes encompass the entire ecosystem that a patient is in, whether it’s socially, at home, in their work environment, with their providers, or with the access to medication and treatments that they have.
ajmc.com
In Pediatric Epilepsy, Links Found Between Parental Factors, Emotional and Behavioral Issues
A study showed 18.3% of adolescents with epilepsy (AWE) had at least 1 emotional or behavioral problem, and 24.9% of parents felt others had stigma towards their children with epilepsy. Adolescents with epilepsy (AWE) commonly experience emotional and behavioral problems, which vary depending on demographic, clinical, and parental factors, according...
ajmc.com
Ublituximab Approved for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis
Ublituximab-xiiy, developed by TG Therapeutics, will be sold under the name Briumvi. The FDA recently approved ublituximab-xiiy for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults. The drug will be sold as Briumvi. Approval was...
ajmc.com
Immune Profiling Study Offers Potential New Patient-Stratification Tools in Glioblastoma
The findings include the identification of a 12-gene signature that could be used to categorize patients as high or low risk. A new study based on immune profiling of immuno-oncology–related genes suggests a number of potential biomarkers that could help clinicians better predict the prognosis of patients with glioblastoma (GBM).
ajmc.com
Investigators Find Potential Biomarker for Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Response in NSCLC
Patients who had non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with homologous recombination gene mutations had better outcomes, although no single gene in the pathway appeared to have a causal role. Homologous recombination (HR) gene mutations might be a meaningful biomarker to predict response to platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with advanced...
ajmc.com
Contraction, Mortality Rate of COVID-19 Was Lower in Vaccinated Patients With PAH
Patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) were more likely to die or be hospitalized if they contracted COVID-19 but were less likely to die from COVID-19 if they were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. Patients with a diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) who were vaccinated against COVID-19 were less likely to...
ajmc.com
COVID-19 May Accelerate Onset of Myasthenia Gravis
The group hypothesizes that SARS-CoV-2 infection may have triggered thymic inflammation, spearheading initial expression of muscle-like epitopes and T-cell dysregulation. Findings from a new case study, coupled with learnings from previously documented cases, are suggesting that COVID-19 infection can accelerate the onset of myasthenia gravis (MG). The group, publishing their...
Comments / 0