Stevenson Ranch Resident Among First Peace Officers To Return To Service Overseas

A Stevenson Ranch resident is set to be among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020.

Matthew Bruns is one of the first set of volunteers to return to overseas service since the Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve always wanted to live internationally and to experience a different culture. I also love teaching and helping others,” said Bruns. “I hope to make many amazing friendships, make a positive impact in my community, and improve my skills as an educator. I am most looking forward to working with children and eating delicious Thai food!”

Bruns is a 2018 graduate of California State University, Northridge, with a master’s degree in communications studies. In 2015 he received a bachelor’s degree in the same field from CSUN.

He is expected to serve as a volunteer in Thailand in the education sector.

The volunteer cohorts are made up of both first-time volunteers and volunteers who were evacuated in early 2020. Upon finishing a three-month training, volunteers are set to collaborate with their host communities on locally prioritized projects in one of Peace Corps’ six sectors – agriculture, community economic development, education, environment, health or youth in development – and all are expected to engage in COVID-19 response and recovery work.

Currently, the agency is recruiting volunteers to serve in 56 countries around the world at the request of host country governments, to connect through the Peace Corps’ grassroots approach across communities and cultures. Volunteers have already returned to a total of 45 countries around the world.

The Peace Corps continues to monitor COVID-19 trends in all of its host countries and plans to send volunteers to serve as conditions permit. Americans interested in transformative service and lifelong connections should apply to Peace Corps service online.

The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship.

At the invitation of governments around the world, Peace Corps volunteers work alongside community members on locally prioritized projects in the areas of education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development.

Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries worldwide. For more information, visit the website and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

