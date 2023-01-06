ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

World number one Carlos Alcaraz ruled out of Australian Open because of injury

World number one Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open because of a leg injury.The 19-year-old Spaniard, who won his maiden grand slam title at the US Open in September, revealed he suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during pre-season training.Writing on social media Alcaraz said: “It’s time to deal with another blow. When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training.“I’d worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately I won’t be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong (warm-up event)...
New York Post

Former champion Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Two-time champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open, organizers of the season’s first Grand Slam which begins on Jan. 16 announced on Sunday without elaborating on the reason, as a cloud hung over one of the sport’s brightest stars. The Japanese former world number one’s name was on the entry list for the Australian Open but Osaka was not scheduled to play in warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart, raising doubts about her participation in the hardcourt major. “Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023,” the Australian Open tweeted. “Dayana Yastremska moves...
The Independent

Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents

The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
WNCT

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Ash Barty still in news, not on court

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight. There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it’s been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis.
Yardbarker

Nadal confirmed as no. 1 seed for 2023 Australian Open after Alcaraz withdrawal

Rafael Nadal is no stranger to being the top seed at a Grand Slam tournament, and he will once again hold that distinction at the 2023 Australian Open. The Spaniard, who is currently ranked second in the world, was elevated to the top spot in the draw after world no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz announced his withdrawal due to an injury. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has had a tricky start to the 2023 season, representing his country at the inaugural United Cup and losing to Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur.
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16

American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
TheDailyBeast

Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka hasn’t played a tournament since she withdrew from one in September with abdominal pain. Now she’s bowed out of the Australian Open with just one week to go. No reason was given for the pullout by Osaka, who took a mental-health break from tennis in 2021. She is the third notable player to drop out of the Australian Open; Venus Williams and Carlos Alcaraz both announced they would not compete due to injuries.Read it at Sky Sports
NBC Sports

Australian Open chief defends tournament’s January date

MELBOURNE, Australia — Tournament director Craig Tiley has described as “ridiculous” and “bizarre” calls for the timing of the Australian Open to be changed to allow players a longer off-season. Tiley was responding to an Australian media report which suggested the first Grand Slam of...
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal signs up for Dubai Tennis Championships

Rafael Nadal will be making a return to the Dubai Tennis Championships later this year as signs up for the event. After being absent from the tournament for a whole 15 years, Rafael Nadal will play tennis there once more. Although Nadal is familiar with Gulf tennis, he has played in Doha more frequently than in Dubai. Later this year, he will change that.

