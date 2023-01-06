ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Obituary: Lawrence Lee Glidden

Lawrence Lee Glidden, 83, of Paw Paw, Michigan, passed away on December 30, 2022, at his home with loved ones. Lawrence, known as Larry, was born September 4, 1939, in Lawrence, Michigan, the son of Glenn Glidden and Nettie (Banks) Glidden. He graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1959....
PAW PAW, MI
Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Niles Hunter Ice Festival

You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it develop life-threatening problems?. First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, January 7, 2023. Updated: 7 hours ago. The warmer than average trend will continue through the weekend and next week.
NILES, MI
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
CASS COUNTY, MI
Overloaded electrical circuit probable cause of Saturday garage fire

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An overloaded electrical circuit is being listed as the probable cause of a Saturday morning structure fire in Coldwater Township. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched to 578 White Drive at about 7:20 a.m. along with automatic aid from the Quincy Fire Department.
COLDWATER, MI
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan

Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud

(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
LA PORTE, IN

