Obituary: Lawrence Lee Glidden
Lawrence Lee Glidden, 83, of Paw Paw, Michigan, passed away on December 30, 2022, at his home with loved ones. Lawrence, known as Larry, was born September 4, 1939, in Lawrence, Michigan, the son of Glenn Glidden and Nettie (Banks) Glidden. He graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1959....
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
Police identify body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body that was found in a field in Cass County this week. The victim was identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, a 65-year-old Porter Township resident, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning, Jan. 7.
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled River Meandering Though Southern Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Two die in Lawrence Township shooting
LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Niles Hunter Ice Festival
You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it develop life-threatening problems?. First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, January 7, 2023. Updated: 7 hours ago. The warmer than average trend will continue through the weekend and next week.
Body recovered from field in LaGrange Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A body was found in a field in LaGrange Township on Thursday afternoon. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call of a possible dead body in a field around 1:15 p.m. Deputies located the body near the intersection of Beeson Street and the M-62 Highway.
Proposed rehab project at 53 East Chicago on Monday’s Coldwater City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council will be asked on Monday night to set a January 23 public hearing for a proposed rehabilitation project for 53 East Chicago Street. An application was made to the city on December 8 for an Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Abatement Certificate from...
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
Overloaded electrical circuit probable cause of Saturday garage fire
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – An overloaded electrical circuit is being listed as the probable cause of a Saturday morning structure fire in Coldwater Township. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched to 578 White Drive at about 7:20 a.m. along with automatic aid from the Quincy Fire Department.
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
Arrest in Home Improvement Fraud
(La Porte County, IN) - A local handyman is accused of taking thousands of dollars but not doing the work he was given the money to do. Jeff Gidley, 31, is charged with fraud. According to court documents, the man received more than three thousand dollars in advance to remodel a kitchen on Monroe St. in La Porte. He was also allegedly paid over $18,000 in advance for improvements to a home in Michigan City. According to court documents, the money was supposed to go for materials needed for the work, which was never done.
