PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man opened fire at a busy intersection near Philadelphia's City Hall Monday morning, police say. The incident happened around 8 a.m. on 15th and Market Streets.15th Street was closed from Vine to Chestnut Streets along with the 1500 block of Market Street due to the shooting. The roads have since reopened. Police say the man stopped the car, a green Toyota Avalon, in the middle of the intersection, exited and jumped on top of the car. He then opened fire and his gun jammed. Authorities say he then threw the gun to the ground and sat down...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO