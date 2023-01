Lawrence Lee Glidden, 83, of Paw Paw, Michigan, passed away on December 30, 2022, at his home with loved ones. Lawrence, known as Larry, was born September 4, 1939, in Lawrence, Michigan, the son of Glenn Glidden and Nettie (Banks) Glidden. He graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1959....

