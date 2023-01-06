ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Fox17

Deputies: Mini horse found dead in Hamilton Twp. with gunshot wound

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot and killed in Hamilton Township this week. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says they arrived on 55th Street north of Territorial Road to follow up on reports of a horse that had been found dead with a gunshot wound in its neck.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest in Restaurant Assaults

(La Porte, IN) - An attack in a downtown La Porte restaurant resulted in an arrest. Marlon Gladney, 29, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Class A misdemeanor battery and other counts such as level 6 felony resisting law enforcement. Police responded Wednesday night to Mucho Mas in...
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Butcher Knife Scare

(La Porte, IN) - A butcher knife was involved in a case resulting in criminal charges in La Porte. Jimmy Nicely, 40, was being held in the La Porte County Jail without bond. According to police, Nicely was inside a home in the 500 block of Talley Street on New Year’s Day. A man who checks on him on a regular basis came inside. Nicely, sitting on a couch got up, and went into the kitchen then returned with a butcher knife.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN

