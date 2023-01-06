ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: William Ward Phillips

William Ward Phillips was born in Chicago, Oct. 16, 1938, to Walter and Eva Phillips and was raised in Decatur, Michigan. He married his loving wife Ruth, and they celebrated 59 years this past June. Throughout his life, Bill served his community by serving in several different capacities in the...
PAW PAW, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Myra Caroline (Agate) Capone

Myra Capone, 84, of Paw Paw, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 with her daughters at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Capone; her parents William and Mildred Agate; Brother Jimmy and wife Gloria Agate; Sister Joan and husband John Hope. Myra enjoyed...
PAW PAW, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Obituary: Ann Williams

Ann Williams, age 95, of Paw Paw died on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born on October 20, 1927 in New Washington, Ohio to McClellan and Alma (Mauk) Fanshier and has been a resident of the Paw Paw area since 1952. Ann worked for several years at Coca Cola where she was well liked and made many friends amongst her co-workers. Over the years she enjoyed sewing, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles and reading. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and kind person and will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
PAW PAW, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two die in Lawrence Township shooting

LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
mcknightshomecare.com

$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan

Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Darnell Walker of South Bend missing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
SOUTH BEND, IN
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

First Fridays of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --With First Fridays returning in South Bend tomorrow, this month's celebrations are all about the good things of Winter, with the Winter Wonderland theme. There will be ice skating at Howard Park, coffee and hot coco crawl, and a chance to build a snowman on the Gridiron.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
WNDU

Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy