Ann Williams, age 95, of Paw Paw died on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born on October 20, 1927 in New Washington, Ohio to McClellan and Alma (Mauk) Fanshier and has been a resident of the Paw Paw area since 1952. Ann worked for several years at Coca Cola where she was well liked and made many friends amongst her co-workers. Over the years she enjoyed sewing, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles and reading. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and kind person and will be dearly missed by those who loved her.

PAW PAW, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO