Read full article on original website
Related
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: William Ward Phillips
William Ward Phillips was born in Chicago, Oct. 16, 1938, to Walter and Eva Phillips and was raised in Decatur, Michigan. He married his loving wife Ruth, and they celebrated 59 years this past June. Throughout his life, Bill served his community by serving in several different capacities in the...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Myra Caroline (Agate) Capone
Myra Capone, 84, of Paw Paw, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 with her daughters at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Capone; her parents William and Mildred Agate; Brother Jimmy and wife Gloria Agate; Sister Joan and husband John Hope. Myra enjoyed...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Obituary: Ann Williams
Ann Williams, age 95, of Paw Paw died on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born on October 20, 1927 in New Washington, Ohio to McClellan and Alma (Mauk) Fanshier and has been a resident of the Paw Paw area since 1952. Ann worked for several years at Coca Cola where she was well liked and made many friends amongst her co-workers. Over the years she enjoyed sewing, embroidery, jigsaw puzzles and reading. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and kind person and will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
Museum Tour: Berrien County Courthouse Square in Berrien Springs
Take a step back in time to the 1800s at the Berrien County Courthouse Square.
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled River Meandering Though Southern Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
Police identify body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a body that was found in a field in Cass County this week. The victim was identified as Bonnie Lou Holtz, a 65-year-old Porter Township resident, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning, Jan. 7.
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two die in Lawrence Township shooting
LAWRENCE TWP. A small Lawrence Township New Year’s Eve celebration turned deadly just after the new year following a shooting that killed two men, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said at approximately 12:05 a.m., Van...
Sheriff: Family of 4 dead in Allegan Co. murder-suicide
Sheriff's deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday.
mcknightshomecare.com
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
abc57.com
First Fridays of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --With First Fridays returning in South Bend tomorrow, this month's celebrations are all about the good things of Winter, with the Winter Wonderland theme. There will be ice skating at Howard Park, coffee and hot coco crawl, and a chance to build a snowman on the Gridiron.
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Bend
South Bend might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from South Bend.
abc57.com
Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
Comments / 0