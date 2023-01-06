ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Newstalk KGVO

Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
cascadenewspaper.com

2023 Manufacturing & International Trade Day Trade Show & Seminars THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023 | Helena

About The Event: The Montana Chamber and the Montana Manufacturing Association are bringing together manufacturing leaders, executives, and employees alongside business associations and local chamber members and legislators for Manufacturing & International Trade Day. The event includes keynotes and seminars tailored to manufacturing and trade as well as a trade show. With the Legislature in session, it also provides exhibitors an opportunity to showcase their business and network with lawmakers.
HELENA, MT
theelectricgf.com

City supporting campaign on local control

Mayor Bob Kelly told fellow commissioners during their Jan. 3 that he wanted the city to support an educational campaign on the importance of local government. Kelly said that the Montana League of Cities and Towns is creating an informational campaign about the importance of local control going into the new legislative session.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy