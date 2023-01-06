Read full article on original website
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut Creek
I’m going to have to forego the formalities for this article. I’ll just say it – I love Tellus Coffee on N. Main in Walnut Creek. It has given me a place to gather with friends and be social with new people, but I’m also a coffee obsessive. Whether I want a pour over, cold brew, bone dry cappuccino, or one of their speciality drinks (which for the holidays came with giant toasted marshmallows and a dark chocolate crumble rim), I am never disappointed. For ambiance and quality of coffee, there is nothing in the Diablo area quite like it. That’s why it won Diablo Mag’s “Best Coffeehouse of 2022.”
beyondthecreek.com
Brighton Collectibles Closes at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Brighton Collectibles, a retail store specializing in fashion accessories, which had been at Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek in this same spot since before the remodel back in 2014, has closed. Shop their online selection here.
beyondthecreek.com
Anton NoMa Apartments Now Leasing in Walnut Creek
In September, we saw progress on the Anton NoMa apartments in Walnut Creek across from Target, and they are now leasing. Check out their floor plans, which range from $2,854 for a studio, going up to $4,235 for a 2 bedroom, here. Residents of Anton NoMa can enjoy a variety of community amenities, including a bike café, pool and spa, roof top deck, and a social lounge/clubroom with collaborative work spaces. Check out all features and amenities here.
Ming Quong shop closing after decades of being a radiant light in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK -- A beloved mom & pop shop on downtown Walnut Creek's Main Street is closing its doors after more than five decades. It is the final chapter for the little store, Ming Quong. Among the specialty trinkets, clothing items and jewelry filling their shelves, Ming Quong is a place of history. Customers, like Kathy Butcher of Walnut Creek, have been touched by Ming Quong's co-owner, Nona Mock Wyman."An era is leaving, another thing that is out of our world," said Butcher. Butcher made sure to visit Ming Quong with flowers in hand to give to Wyman and...
KTVU FOX 2
Downed trees cause road closures in Walnut Creek, Danville
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay. Ygnacio Valley Road between Homestead and San Carlos avenues in Walnut Creek is shut down in the eastbound direction. Police sent out an alert about 3 a.m. This stretch include the entrance to Heather Farm park and to John Muir Medical Center.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years
NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Downed tree closes Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek
Strong winds overnight brought down power lines and trees, blocking major roadways on Tuesday in the East Bay. Allie Rasmus reports.
The Almanac Online
Longtime dim sum banquet hall in Millbrae closed Dec. 31
The Hong Kong Flower Lounge, which closed Dec. 31, had a capacity of up to 550 people. (Photo courtesy via Yelp.) Millbrae's Hong Kong Flower Lounge, a longtime dim sum and seafood restaurant favored in the Michelin Guide, closed permanently Dec. 31. The restaurant owner planned to retire and then...
VIDEO: San Bruno home crushed by massive fallen pine tree
The battered house has been yellow-tagged by the city, but the residents are able to come home as the rest of the house is reportedly safe for occupancy. They are staying with friends in the meantime.
KCRA.com
Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads
TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
KTVU FOX 2
Belmont community forced to evacuate due to flood damage
BELMONT, Calif. - The next round of rain threatens a Peninsula community that's been inundated with water since New Year's Eve. As of Monday, many residents at the Belmont Mobile Home Park right off of Highway 101 were staying at motels and the homes of friends or relatives. The manager...
KTVU FOX 2
Trees continue to topple over in Oakland hills during break in storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - Downed trees. Rushing water and super-saturated ground. The East Bay hills have been hit hard by the recent barrage of storms, and even as the rain let up on Monday morning, trees continued to fall over. Gina Krashna was startled around 6:30 Monday morning from the sound...
Rockridge restaurants and bars worth the BART ride to the East Bay
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood has sidewalks that invite long strolls past boutiques, salons, bars, cafes and some of the Bay Area's finest restaurants. Rockridge is easy to get to from San Francisco, with a Bart stop smack dab in the middle.
vallejosun.com
Fire forces closure of Vallejo’s JFK Library ahead of shelter opening for continued storms
VALLEJO – The John F. Kennedy library in downtown Vallejo is closed Monday after a fire outside the building spread into the second floor. Vallejo fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said that the fire started in a tent outside the library, which spread to trees above the tent and then broke a second floor window, damaging books and office equipment inside and spreading smoke throughout the building.
Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged
GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
KTVU FOX 2
Car partially submerged in Petaluma parking lot
In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot. James Torrez reports.
KTVU FOX 2
The blessing Roberta Gonzales said in her driveway before a big rig overturned in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - It's no secret that longtime meteorologist Roberta Gonzales is both a consummate professional and a devout Christian. She's been forecasting the weather since 1981 and a Eucharist minister at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Pleasanton. And on Dec. 30, those two aspects of her life came to...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks
In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks. The National Weather Service is forecasting:. Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest...
pioneerpublishers.com
Dance studio left reeling from new vandalism in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 9, 2023) — The new year has started like the old one concluded with more vandalism to Clayton Valley Dance Academy’s entry way and other neighboring tenants of the Clayton Valley Shopping Center along Ygnacio Valley Road. This time, however, an arrest was made of...
KTVU FOX 2
Massive eucalyptus tree crashes onto Castro Valley home
As the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit in Castro Valley. Allie Rasmus reports.
