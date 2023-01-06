I’m going to have to forego the formalities for this article. I’ll just say it – I love Tellus Coffee on N. Main in Walnut Creek. It has given me a place to gather with friends and be social with new people, but I’m also a coffee obsessive. Whether I want a pour over, cold brew, bone dry cappuccino, or one of their speciality drinks (which for the holidays came with giant toasted marshmallows and a dark chocolate crumble rim), I am never disappointed. For ambiance and quality of coffee, there is nothing in the Diablo area quite like it. That’s why it won Diablo Mag’s “Best Coffeehouse of 2022.”

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO