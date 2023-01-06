Read full article on original website
‘We’re deeply honored;’ UC Medical staff recognized for on-field support of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Healthcare providers from University of Cincinnati Medical Center who were part of the on-field response in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin were recognized in a pre-game ceremony prior to the Bengals home game against the Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. >>‘We all won;’ Damar...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bills honor Damar Hamlin, then score on opening kickoff
On Buffalo’s first play since Bills safety Damar Hamlin needed to be revived on the field to save his life, Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff from the New England Patriots 96 yards for a touchdown on Sunday. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in the...
Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
Damar Hamlin tweets thanks to those who showed support, continues to progress
ORCHARD PARK (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin,...
Saturday Sports: What Damar Hamlin's accident says about football's violent nature
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media about the latest on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and what his accident tells us about the violent nature of football. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. It's time for sports. And of course, the overwhelming story of the week is the injury...
The first NFL game since Damar Hamlin's collapse will take place this afternoon
The NFL season resumes this afternoon for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night. Though his condition has improved, he remains hospitalized. Reporter Greg Echlin spoke with players on the Kansas City Chiefs about how they feel about taking the field today after such an emotional week.
Damar Hamlin Health Update: Bills Star Now Able to Breathe on His Own, Able to Speak
Another day and another amazing health update regarding Damar Hamlin and his recovery. He can now breathe on his own and is talking to family members. The update came from the NFL star’s physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. During Monday Night Football, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac...
Buffalo Bills celebrate a win over the Patriots and Hamlin's continued recovery
Audio will be available later today. The Buffalo Bills returned to the football field Sunday with an emotional game against the New England Patriots. It's the first time the Bills played since safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.
