Utah State

This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah

You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
ksl.com

'We are putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had strong words for social media companies during his Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium on Tuesday. Citing concerns about social media's impact on teen mental health, Cox and a panel of state lawmakers discussed ways the government can regulate social media to protect teens and students, by potentially prohibiting cell phones in classrooms and barring people below a certain age from creating accounts on certain platforms.
890kdxu.com

Utah is #1 for raising families, right? No?!!!

So, Utah is the #1 place for raising a family, right? Actually NO. The people at Wallet Hub do these surveys all the time and the latest one was the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family. This isn’t their opinion. They did a study to evaluate each state based on affordability, share of families with young kids, quality of local schools and things like healthcare, fitness and recreational sports centers along with separation and divorce rates. When you factor in all of that, Utah ranks #15. Massachusetts is #1 followed by Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont.
ABC4

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
kslnewsradio.com

Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?

This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
kslnewsradio.com

Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?

SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
kjzz.com

Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ENOCH, UT
ksl.com

Can anglers use private property to access streams in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — For the third time in six years, a convoluted case pitting public access to rivers and streams against private property rights is back in court, raising the question of whether this increasingly important issue in the West will ever be settled. The protracted legal fight...
kslnewsradio.com

Highly transmissible new COVID-19 variant circulating in Utah, U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials say the new variant of COVID-19, named XBB.1.5, has been found in Utah. Officials describe it as a highly contagious sub-variant of the Omicron strain. The Centers for Disease Control lists XBB.1.5 as one of the three most prevalent types of COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States.
