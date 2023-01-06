Read full article on original website
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
'We are putting you on notice': Utah governor, lawmakers plan crackdown on social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had strong words for social media companies during his Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium on Tuesday. Citing concerns about social media's impact on teen mental health, Cox and a panel of state lawmakers discussed ways the government can regulate social media to protect teens and students, by potentially prohibiting cell phones in classrooms and barring people below a certain age from creating accounts on certain platforms.
Utah is #1 for raising families, right? No?!!!
So, Utah is the #1 place for raising a family, right? Actually NO. The people at Wallet Hub do these surveys all the time and the latest one was the Best and Worst States to Raise a Family. This isn’t their opinion. They did a study to evaluate each state based on affordability, share of families with young kids, quality of local schools and things like healthcare, fitness and recreational sports centers along with separation and divorce rates. When you factor in all of that, Utah ranks #15. Massachusetts is #1 followed by Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Vermont.
Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country’s largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances.
Utah leaders want ‘historic’ tax cut — but Gov. Cox balks at slashing income tax rate to 4.5%
Utah Legislature explores cutting income taxes, one-time rebates, property tax adjustments, expanding social security credits, repealing food sales tax and more.
Opinion: Is everyone you know sick in Utah?
This is an editorial piece. An editorial, like a news article, is based on fact but also shares opinions. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and are not associated with our newsroom. Does it seem like everyone is sick in Utah, or is it just me?
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
‘Unfortunate miscommunication’ led to Lee’s campaign early debate ticket claim, report says
According to an independent review, an “unfortunate miscommunication” paired with monitoring from Mike Lee’s campaign led to a pro-Lee audience during his debate with Evan McMullin leading into the 2022 Midterm election.
Plan to ride an OHV in Utah? You may need to take an educational course first
SALT LAKE CITY — Riding off-highway vehicles is a popular activity in Utah, but anyone 18 and older will now need to complete an online educational course before they can ride most off-highway vehicles on state public lands. The free educational course is required for adults who plan to...
‘We are about as wet as we can get,’ Utah water expert says
Utah watersheds are basking in an incredible start to the water year, with 2023 bringing plentiful mountain snow and generous helpings of rain in the valleys. Will the storminess hold on, or are dry months ahead?
Tax cuts, water, housing and transgender surgeries for minors: What to expect from Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2023 legislative session is days away, so buckle up. The 45-day session set to kick off Jan. 17 is always a whirlwind of closed-door caucus meetings, packed committee hearings, and at times fiery floor debates. This year, expect all of that and more — with an especially hefty budget, thanks to a more than $3.3 billion surplus.
Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?
SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
Will Utah eliminate sales tax on food?
Talks are apparently under way on Utah's Capitol Hill about eliminating the state portion of the sales tax on food, as well as removing the earmark on the income tax for public education.
Can anglers use private property to access streams in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — For the third time in six years, a convoluted case pitting public access to rivers and streams against private property rights is back in court, raising the question of whether this increasingly important issue in the West will ever be settled. The protracted legal fight...
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Where are the best French fries in Utah? Best fries in Utah. Where to get fries in Utah. Best fries in Salt Lake City.
Reports probed deaths of burros at Utah holding facility
What caused 45 Nevada burros to die last August in Axtell, Utah, in a facility under contract with the Bureau of Land Management? New federal reports obtained by wild horse advocates provide some answers.
Utah snowboarder caught in avalanche records video of harrowing 300-foot descent
An avalanche in Utah's Big Cottonwood Canyon carried a snowboarder 300 feet down the Argenta run and continued for another 1,000 feet down the slope, the snowboarder reported.
Warning, advisories issued as another wintry storm arrives in Utah
When did the National Weather Service send out Utah winter storm advisory? Will Utah get more snow?
Highly transmissible new COVID-19 variant circulating in Utah, U.S.
SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials say the new variant of COVID-19, named XBB.1.5, has been found in Utah. Officials describe it as a highly contagious sub-variant of the Omicron strain. The Centers for Disease Control lists XBB.1.5 as one of the three most prevalent types of COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States.
