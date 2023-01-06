Read full article on original website
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
As 70 mph winds lash California, half of Sacramento loses electricityMalek SherifSacramento, CA
More than 110,000 in California Are Without Power due to cyclonesMint MessageCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
BOOK TALK: Religious Studies’ Naomi Janowitz on ‘Acts of Interpretation’
Acts of Interpretation: Ancient Religious Semiotic Ideologies and Their Modern Echoes (De Gruyter, 2022) WHAT: Book talk sponsored by the UC Davis Humanities Institute and International House Davis. WITH: The author, Naomi Janowitz, professor of religious studies, in conversation with her faculty colleague Meaghan O’Keefe. WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday,...
University of California to Research Expanded Access to Digitized Books
The University of California libraries — which comprise the largest university research library in the world — are launching a landmark research project to investigate the potential for expanded lawful use of digitized books held by academic and research libraries. The Mellon Foundation is providing $1.1 million support...
Grad Slam 2023: Perfection Not a Prerequisite
Who: UC Grad Slam is an annual contest for master’s and doctoral students across the University of California in all disciplines. What: Each participant presents their research in three minutes to a lay audience. When: NEW! Graduate Studies will be offering $25 gift cards to the first 40 people...
Three Questions for Three New Deans
Newly appointed deans at the College of Letters and Science, School of Engineering and School of Veterinary Medicine get the lay of the land and start making plans. UC Davis welcomed three new deans last fall — in the College of Letters and Science, School of Engineering and School of Veterinary Medicine. Each dean brings a wealth of experience to be able to take on the top job and lead their schools into the future. UC Davis Magazine sat down with them to find out more about their plans.
King Hall Law School Hosts 4th Annual MLK Day of Service and Celebration
The UC Davis School of Law will host its fourth annual MLK Day of Service and Celebration, this coming Monday (Jan. 16), honoring the late Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday. The law school’s home, King Hall, is named after the slain civil rights leader. King Hall’s Black...
UC Davis Health CoLab Incubator announces first startup – WellCent
(SACRAMENTO) — WellCent, the first startup to come out of the UC Davis Health CoLab Innovation Technology Incubator, was introduced this week at the UC Davis Health Future & Health CEO Summit. The new company, founded by Chrysanthy Demos, has developed a platform to equip patients and caregivers with...
Wet and Windy Start to Winter Quarter
When dozens of trees toppled on campus in wicked wind and rain over the last 10 days, crews from Grounds and Landscape Services and the Arboretum and Public Garden responded quickly to clear paths and roads and start clearing the debris. One tree crashed into a building, putting a hole...
Getting the Story
Andrea Flores ’10 went from accepting a job in TV news without knowing what it would entail to performing nearly every role in the newsroom. Last December, she began a new position as an evening anchor at KCRA in Sacramento, an NBC affiliate with broadcasts that reach UC Davis and other parts of the region.
From the Provost: Update Regarding Strike-Related Impacts and Grading for Fall Quarter
Mary Croughan, provost and executive vice chancellor, sent the following message this morning (Jan. 9):. Dear Students, Staff, Faculty and Academic Appointees,. Happy 2023! I hope you had the opportunity to spend time with loved ones and friends over the break and feel ready and recharged for this winter quarter.
Storm Damage Updates
Update 2 p.m. Jan. 9: Power has been restored at all campus locations. Update 11 a.m. Jan 9: The UC Davis campus is open this morning, Jan. 9. Cuarto and Primero Grove residence halls and parts of West Village lost power again last night. Russell Park and The Atriums are also without power. Crews are working to restore power and clear debris.
