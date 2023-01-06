Read full article on original website
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Macy's is Closing More Locations in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Avalanche kills the son of Andy Feinstein, president of the University of Northern ColoradoMalek SherifGreeley, CO
This Colorado City is Surprisingly One of the Loneliest
When it comes to the loneliest cities in America, a remote town up in Alaska or somewhere of the like might be the first sort of place that comes to mind. But surprisingly, some of the loneliest cities in the country are actually quite popular areas. How is that possible?...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
A Favorite Colorado Retail Location Closing This Week After 30 Years
Another Colorado closure is on the way this week as we say goodbye to this iconic retail location after 30 years. Is this a sign of things to continue in 2023?. Colorado Retail Store Giant Closing After 30 Years. The theme of 2023 so far seems to be losing favorite...
Three airports in Colorado among worst for winter travel, according to travel site
Traveling during the winter always comes with its own set of potential obstacles, especially in Colorado where extreme weather can hit hard. According to a list recently published by Hopper.com, a travel and booking website, two ski town airports and one major airport in Colorado are among the worst in the country for winter travel.
Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase
(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool
By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
Wage theft ordinance passes in Denver
Labor workers and community members erupted in cheers on Monday, as a new wage theft ordinance was passed by the Denver City Council. After years in the making, council members voted unanimously, for a bill that will create a pathway allowing the auditor to seek restitution for unpaid and underpaid workers. At least four council members sponsored the bill. One of the groups largely impacted by this is carpenters. Javier Santizo, with the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, said this is a workers' rights issue, and with this passing, it means many of these workers will be able to get...
Sheriff Says Spotty Cell Service in Fort Collins is ‘Dangerous’
Everyone has a cell phone. We all expect them to work when we need them to. However, that's not always the case lately in Fort Collins and that poses a dangerous, expensive problem. Imagine not being able to reach 911 when you need to. Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith says...
Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores
DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, too
The McDonald’s on 16th Street in Denver became an oasis for people experiencing homelessness. It no doubt led to its demise. It came to be known in Denver as the "homeless McDonald's."
boulderreportinglab.org
Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live
Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
Popular Colorado Hot Spot Has Been Shut Down, Staff Laid Off
Seemingly out of nowhere, one of the coolest places to hang out in Old Town Fort Collins has been shuttered by its parent company. This is the third place within nearly 30 years to occupy the space. One of the best things about this particular hot spot is the availability...
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments
A Denver firefighter known by his nickname as the "racist rover" has been terminated by the city for offensive remarks he made to numerous co-workers.
Denver rent drops, losing steam as hot destination
Denver's growth in 2022 doesn't stack up to the newest rental hotspots such as Florida, the Southeast and the Midwest. Denver's rent fell at one of the fastest rates among the 100 largest U.S. cities.
Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development
Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Did Amazon Just Dump Off 13,000+ Packages Resulting In Cheyenne Post Offices To Close?
UPDATE: Amazon Said It Warned Cheyenne About Incoming Influx Of Packages. Cheyenne’s mail carriers worked long hours Tuesday to deliver more than 13,000 packages that were suddenly dumped on them by Amazon after a winter storm blasted through the region, fouling up both airlines and now overland shipping. Lisa...
Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?
They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
