ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Update: Denver approves Stay Inn hotel purchase

(Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council gave initial approval Monday to purchasing another hotel to convert into housing for people experiencing homelessness. The city will spend $9 million to acquire the Stay Inn at 12033 E. 38th Ave., 3835 Peoria St. and 3805 Peoria St. The four-story walk-up motel includes 96 units, 89 of which have been converted to include kitchenettes. Kitchenettes will feature a microwave, coffee maker, mini-refrigerator, hotplate, food storage area and sink.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Loveland’s New Bulk Store Called Minimal Market is So Cool

By the ounce, or by the pound, you can buy in bulk without the packaging in downtown Loveland. The Minimal Market, located at 266 East 5th Street is now open. I have to say, I really like this place. There is a wide selection of amazing products ranging from spices to teas, pasta, grain, and more. What I liked the most about the Minimal Market were the owners, Randi and Ben Pilon. I stopped in to browse the Minimal Market on Sunday afternoon and they were so warm and welcoming.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Wage theft ordinance passes in Denver

Labor workers and community members erupted in cheers on Monday, as a new wage theft ordinance was passed by the Denver City Council. After years in the making, council members voted unanimously, for a bill that will create a pathway allowing the auditor to seek restitution for unpaid and underpaid workers. At least four council members sponsored the bill. One of the groups largely impacted by this is carpenters. Javier Santizo, with the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, said this is a workers' rights issue, and with this passing, it means many of these workers will be able to get...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Big Lots closing 4 Colorado stores

DENVER — This article was first published by MileHighontheCheap.com. Big Lots is making a big move by closing four locations in Colorado. Closing sales are unfortunate because it means lots of unexpected changes for employees, shoppers and the local community the business serves. However, it’s good news for bargain...
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Golden West’s plans to close Boulder assisted living facility leaves dozens of low-income older adults scrambling for a place to live

Golden West, a Boulder-based nonprofit organization that provides affordable housing to older adults, announced last week it is closing its assisted living facility, citing financial reasons. The closure takes effect March 4. The sudden decision to close the Mezzanine, located at 1055 Adams Circle, was made by the organization’s board...
BOULDER, CO
99.9 The Point

Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?

It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Neighborhood Group Sues Fort Collins City Council Over Approval of Development

Sanctuary Field Neighborhood Network (SFNN), a small non-profit neighborhood group, is starting the new year off with a bang by continuing efforts to hold the city of Fort Collins accountable. On October 4 of last year, the SFNN filed a lawsuit against the Fort Collins City Council in Larimer County District Court for the city’s approval of a 212-unit housing development on North Taft Hill Road.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 KEKB

Delicious ‘Chicken Salad Chick’ Finally Coming to Colorado – But Where?

They have 200 locations in 17 states east of Colorado and are finally moving out west. Started 15 years ago by a stay-at-home mom, this place sounds and looks very tasty. It's the American dream: Coming up with your own idea for a business and it taking off like gangbusters. Chicken Salad Chick is one of those stories, and now Colorado will be seeing them popping up; first up: Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy