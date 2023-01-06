ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

ucbjournal.com

Nokian Tyres proceeds with factory expansion

The company is increasing its Southeast Tennessee workforce to 475 team members and building a 600,000-tire warehouse at its North American production site. Dayton – Nokian Tyres will create 75 new jobs at its Dayton, Tennessee factory in 2023, as the company aims to double tire capacity at the award-winning facility. The company celebrated the start of the capacity expansion, which also includes an on-site storage warehouse, at an event on Wednesday with state, local and company officials.
DAYTON, TN
ucbjournal.com

Spectrum launches gigabit broadband in Cumberland County

Network buildout is part of spectrum’s $5 billion, multiyear rural digital opportunity fund (rdof) investment in rural broadband, mobile, tv and voice services. Crossville — Spectrum today announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 1,300 homes and small businesses in Cumberland County. Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in the Pleasant Hill and Crossville areas are part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes more than $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

wants to personalize healthcare

One in four people in the United States have risk factors for kidney issues. Cookeville – Dr. Chike Nzeure credits his grandmother for getting him into nephrology. “She suffered and eventually died from kidney failure,” he said. “She inspired me to go into medicine to help others not suffer like she did.”
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cumberland Wellness officially opens

Facility offers therapist led group fitness classes catered toward a client’s ability. Cookeville – One stop medical based, fitness facility Cumberland Wellness (CW) has officially opened in Cookeville. According to Rachel Collins of Cumberland Wellness, the atmosphere is key to the CW experience and the facility’s success.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Students for 2023-24 school year at Tech encouraged to complete FAFSA

According to FASFA’s website, it takes most people less than 30 minutes to fill out the form. Cookeville – Students who are planning to enroll or who are already enrolled for the 2023-24 school year at Tennessee Tech University will need to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) if they would like to be considered for federal and state student aid. This includes current high school seniors.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Fentress County Ag Pavillion set to open

All brickwork, roofing, framing, electrical and plumbing is complete. Fentress County – The new Fentress County Agriculture Pavillion is to open in the next couple of months, according to reports. In November 2020, Fentress County Commissioners voted to approve the purchase of 15 acres along South York Highway. On...
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Veterans Breakfast is this Saturday

(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 14th...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Narcity

You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There

If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogapulse.com

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Warns Of New Telephone Scam Affecting Our Area

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has received several complaints from citizens who have been victimized by a phone scam that is affecting our area. The victims of this scam have received a phone call from someone stating that a family member has been arrested for driving under the influence or some other crime. The caller will then advise the person that the bond to have their family member released from jail is a certain amount and they will need 10 percent of that amount to make their bond.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
KAT Adventures

City of Waterfalls - Cookeville Tennessee

Looking for a great place to stay in Tennessee?! Look no further! Cookeville TN is a unique town just over an hour from Nashville and around 1.5 hours from Knoxville and Chattanooga. But what's extra special about it?! Waterfalls! Don't let the shiny lights of the big cities pull you away from the serenity you can find a little farther out. Here are 5 fantastic waterfalls you can adventure to when you stay or visit Cookeville that will give you all the peace and adventure you'll need on your next vacation!
COOKEVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Sparta Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

A 38-year-old Sparta man lost his life in a two vehicle crash this morning (Tuesday) on Highway 70 at Snow Hill near Trapp Lane. According to Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henry was traveling east in the left lane of Highway 70 in a 2004 Ford Ranger when he crossed over the middle turn lane and entered the west bound left lane striking head on an oncoming 2020 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Matthew Murphy of Springfield who had recently moved here. The Mustang traveled a short distance west after impact before coming to a final rest in the westbound right lane. The Ford Ranger overturned and came to a final rest on its top in the middle turn lane.
SPARTA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

20-YEAR-OLD CROSSVILLE MAN KILLED SATURDAY IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Saturday morning at 3:29am at the Peavine Road exit off I-40. According to the THP preliminary report, 20-year-old Jared Kirkland of Crossville was exiting I-40 East bound at the 322 mile exit when his 2020 Chevy Silverado went off the road and over corrected.
CROSSVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Manhunt On-Going in Roane County

An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

“Horizons: Paintings by Marc Burnett” latest exhibit at Cookeville History Museum

Burnett’s work is about his stops along that journey. Cookeville – The new exhibit “Horizons: Paintings by Marc Burnett” opens January 13, at the Cookeville History Museum with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Many know Burnett as a retired Tennessee Tech University Vice President for Student Affairs but may not realize he is also a prolific artist who has completed numerous paintings in various styles.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center. Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN

