CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said.  Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene. 
wajr.com

‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said.  He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911. 
WPXI Pittsburgh

Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
wajr.com

Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station

Fairmont, W.Va. – A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont on Jan. 4. Fairmont police responded to the call and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
WDTV

Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
connect-bridgeport.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
WDTV

More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
wajr.com

Mannington man accused of animal cruelty

Fairmont, W.Va. A Mannington man is behind bars after police say he beat and kicked a dog over a four-day period in Fairmont. Police responded to the animal abuse complaint on Jan. 7 and were told Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, punched and kicked the dog several times and at one point pinned the dog to the floor with his foot.
