Man charged after allegedly breaking into Morgantown home, attacking 2 victims
A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Morgantown residence and attacking two people inside.
Man accused of stabbing wife to death arrested by U.S. Marshals near Morgantown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The man wanted in the stabbing death of his estranged wife in a Pittsburgh home was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday morning, Pittsburgh police said.U.S. Marshals stopped 50-year-old William Fitzgerald as he was driving north on I-79, outside of Morgantown, West Virginia, police said. Fitzgerald is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 47-year-old Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed and stabbed to death inside of her home on Arlington Avenue last Thursday evening. A neighbor who lives across the street from Washington's home told KDKA-TV that she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her," and the victim's father said, "He killed my daughter." Washington died at the scene.
Z-Trip driver allegedly punched, carjacked in Allegheny County
CHURCHILL, Pa. - A woman driving for Z-Trip was attacked by three people and carjacked Sunday morning in Churchill, according to police paperwork. The suspect in custody was out on bail after an alleged carjacking in Pittsburgh back in October. According to police paperwork, the Z-Trip driver was driving three...
wajr.com
‘Extremely intoxicated’ Fairmont man accused of crashing into police, injuring officers during Mon County pursuit
WESTOVER, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is accused of ramming two Westover police cruisers and injuring four officers in a Sunday pursuit. Deputies from Monongalia County were patrolling University Towne Centre Drive when they observed Tai Howser, 21, swerving all over the road and being unable to maintain his lane while driving 65 in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.
Man accused of stabbing wife to death in Pittsburgh arrested on Interstate in West Virginia
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force apprehended a man who is the suspect in the stabbing death of his estranged wife.
Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette
NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said. He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911.
Car slams into Dunkin’ in Fayette County; driver suspected of DUI fled scene on foot
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car slammed into a Dunkin’ in Fayette County overnight, leaving behind a massive amount of damage. It happened at the store in the 500 block of Morgantown Street in South Union Township around 12 a.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver,...
Juvenile shot multiple times in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A juvenile male was found shot multiple times in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, officers were notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Sampson Street at around 5:19 p.m. Emergency crews found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said...
Two men involved in Carrick homicide identified
Two men arrested during an incident at the BP gas station at the base of Duquesne Heights on Route 51 on Monday, related to a homicide in Carrick on Sunday have been identified.
Woman charged following Fairmont gas station robbery
A woman has been charged following the robbery of a gas station in Fairmont.
wajr.com
Farmington woman accused of robbing Fairmont gas station
Fairmont, W.Va. – A Farmington woman has been accused of robbing a gas station in Fairmont on Jan. 4. Fairmont police responded to the call and found that Carolyn Chambers, 54, had told the staff of two at the gas station on Morgantown Avenue that “another male would kill them if they didn’t give up the money.”
Two shootings in the Pittsburgh area leave two victims dead
Over the past 24 hours, police responded to two shootings around the greater Pittsburgh area. Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night in Sharon, Mercer County. Police say 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley was found with
WDTV
Crews respond to truck fire at WVU Coliseum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a truck fire Tuesday morning at the WVU Coliseum. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the WVU Coliseum parking area, according to the Morgantown Police Department. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw a pickup truck with smoke and...
Police search for man who tried to abduct woman jogging in Westmoreland County
LIGONIER TWP, Pa. — Ligonier Valley police are searching for a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping in Ligonier Township. Assistant police chief Michael Matrunics told Channel 11 that just before 10 a.m. Sunday, a young woman jogging near a shaded area on a popular walking trail on Route 381 was approached by a man with a gun.
17-year-old girl found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood late Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for a single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just before 10 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old girl at...
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
WDTV
More than 30 indictments returned by grand jury in Upshur Co.
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - More than 30 indictments were returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury on Monday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. Of those indictments, one was a Buckhannon man indicted on 35 counts associated with sexual assault and abuse. 28-year-old Daniel Grogg was indicted on the following...
wajr.com
Mannington man accused of animal cruelty
Fairmont, W.Va. A Mannington man is behind bars after police say he beat and kicked a dog over a four-day period in Fairmont. Police responded to the animal abuse complaint on Jan. 7 and were told Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, punched and kicked the dog several times and at one point pinned the dog to the floor with his foot.
Man charged after task force members find 1/2 pound of meth during search in Morgantown
A New York man was arrested last week after task force members found more than half a pound of meth while searching a Morgantown apartment.
Man charged after troopers find meth during routine stop in Mannington
During the traffic stop, troopers found a "black magnetic box" that they say contained meth.
