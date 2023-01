COHASSET, Mass. (WCVB) — Internet records show the husband of missing Massachusetts woman, Ana Walshe, searched for how to dispose and dismember a body, sources told CNN. Investigative efforts on Monday resulted in the collection of several pieces of potential evidence in connection with the search for missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe, the Norfolk District Attorney's office announced on Tuesday morning.

