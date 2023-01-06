Read full article on original website
meigsindypress.com
Meigs Health Matters: Vision Assistance Programs for Children and Adults
Meigs Health Matters: Vision Assistance Programs for Children and Adults. 1- Approximately 15% of Ohioans age 40 and older have some measure of difficulty recognizing a friend across the street. 2- Approximately 19.6% have not had an eye exam in the last two years. 3- Vision loss due to lazy...
spectrumnews1.com
Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death
OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
WKYC
Ohio pediatric surgeon explains new childhood obesity guidelines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Marc Michalsky is the surgical director at the Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Childrens Hospital. He's also one of the authors of new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for childhood obesity. “We've been working on this for about four years,”...
spectrumnews1.com
Project focuses on new housing for those living with severe mental illness
OHIO — New housing for Ohioans dealing with severe mental illness is expected to be in place later this year. The project is being done with the help of a $500,000 donation from Melissa's House. Ohio's National Alliance on Mental Illness is taking the lead on the project. NAMI...
spectrumnews1.com
New Ohio law requires dementia training for first responders
CLEVELAND — By 2030, the number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s and dementia could jump as much as 20%, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. But caregivers hope a new Ohio law will bring added peace to their families and loved ones. Under House Bill 23, police officers...
spectrumnews1.com
HB45 appropriates funds for food insecurity, but organizations say need remains high
OHIO — As Poverty in America Awareness Month rolls on this January, organizations focused on fighting poverty in Ohio say there’s still a lot of work to be done to combat food insecurity in Ohio. On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 45 into law. It's...
Ohio SNAP Food Stamp benefits will have changes in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
medinacountylife.com
Governor DeWine Announces Third Round of Wellness Funding for Ohio First Responders
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local first responder agencies will receive a total of nearly $1.7 million to help support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs). The grants represent the third round of the new...
Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is coming up fast
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023. Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get […]
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
‘Aye aye, captain:’ Ohio woman suspected of driving drunk with 3 sleeping kids in car
A woman faces multiple charges after reportedly driving drunk with three sleeping children in the car, according to a police report.
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits.
WKYC
6 Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close
The struggling chain announced in August that it would close 150 stores and cut its workforce. More store closures were announced Tuesday.
wktn.com
Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Kicks Off 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest, most successful girl-led business in the world. Columbus, Ohio —Today, Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland (GSOH) kicked off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, as Girl Scouts and their troops rally the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
WFMJ.com
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
hometownstations.com
DeWine signs spending bill and talks about addressing lack of housing in Ohio
COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Ohio hands out billions of American Rescue Plan dollars and looks at addressing the lack of housing in the state. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a spending bill with nearly $6 billion in federal and state dollars to support programs like mental health services, hospitals, and school coronavirus relief. The spending bill put aside $500 million to assist Ohio’s childcare industry. It also had a controversial provision to allow county auditors the authority to set values for low-income housing projects, which could affect real estate tax collection. But DeWine says addressing low-income housing will be one of his priorities in his next two-year budget that need to be completed this summer.
Mount Vernon News
Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans
If you need help paying for winter heating bills, HEAP might be able to help you. Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits can be applied to an energy bill after Jan. 1. Applications for HEAP must be received by May 31. HEAP helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Anyone who is age 18 or older can apply for this assistance. People who are age 60 or older can get assistance with filling out the application. All heating types are eligible for energy assistance programs – electric, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, and kerosene.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
wtuz.com
Land Transfers Offer Hope, Stewardship to Beginning Farmers
ONC reporting – The cost of farmland has skyrocketed, putting the dream of working the land out of reach for many young farmers. In Ohio, land transfers between retiring landowners and aspiring farmers are seen as a solution to keep land affordable and out of the hands of developers.
