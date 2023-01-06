David Dismukes, executive director and professor at the university’s Center for Energy Studies, will retire effective Jan. 13, the university announced Monday. Dismukes, an LSU alumnus who worked with the Center for Energy Studies for 28 years, led research efforts at the center and recently completed the Louisiana 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which was utilized by the governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force to analyze the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO