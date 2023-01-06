ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New: Michigan exploring options to seek higher court input on Line 5 battle

A “disappointing” jurisdictional ruling for the state of Michigan has left court proceedings for Attorney General Dana Nessel’s lawsuit against Canadian pipeline company Enbridge in the lurch. But as Nessel v. Enbridge goes on five months without new filings, the attorney general’s office is looking at all...
Center of Energy Studies executive director announces retirement; interim director announced

David Dismukes, executive director and professor at the university’s Center for Energy Studies, will retire effective Jan. 13, the university announced Monday. Dismukes, an LSU alumnus who worked with the Center for Energy Studies for 28 years, led research efforts at the center and recently completed the Louisiana 2021 Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which was utilized by the governor’s Climate Initiatives Task Force to analyze the consequences of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
Montana DEQ offering residents free radon test kits

HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data. Testing is the only way to know...
Texas sales tax revenue nearly $4 billion in December, a 10.5% increase

(The Center Square) – State sales tax revenue was $3.93 billion in December, a 10.5% increase from December 2021, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. As the rate of consumer price inflation increased by 7.7% for the last three months ending in December 2022, total sales tax revenue in Texas increased by 11.2% compared to the same period in 2021.
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Montana

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Montana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
