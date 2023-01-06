ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Popculture

Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis

Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Still Unsolved

'Ted Bundy-Like' Killer Operating In Mexico, Official Says

Ted BundyPhoto by(E! News) Recently, an official in Tijuana, Mexico issued an ominous warning. A State prosecutor in the area warned that three murders that occurred along the U.S. border are eerily similar to serial killer Ted Bundy. The belief is that there is a serial killer operating in the area. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio said that the suspected serial killer had violent tendencies as well as psychopathic behavior that was reminiscent of the notorious serial killer.
Tyla

Mum of seven-year-old kidnapped and killed says she wants the death penalty

The mum of a murdered seven-year-old is calling for her daughter's killer to be put to death. Maitlyn Gandy made the comments during her first interview after the death of young Athena Strand, who was kidnapped and strangled to death by a delivery driver outside her home in Dallas. You can watch an excerpt from the heartbreaking interview below:
DALLAS, TX
Law & Crime

‘The Year of the Botched Execution’: Monitor Finds Death Penalty Was ‘Visibly Problematic’ 35 Percent of the Time in 2022

With 18 executions carried out nationwide in 2022, the number of death sentences imposed this past year surpassed that of the two previous years, but the use of capital punishment is still trending downward overall, a leading death penalty monitoring group reports. According to the Death Penalty Information Center’s 2022...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court revives DNA claims of Texas death row inmate

The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the state prosecutor's office that put him on death row. The justices threw out a Texas appeals court ruling that refused to grant the inmate, Areli Escobar, a new trial. The state appeals court had overruled a lower court judge who documented the flaws in the forensic evidence used to convict Escobar.
TEXAS STATE

