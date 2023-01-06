Read full article on original website
Every Death Row Prisoner Executed in the U.S. in 2022
Eighteen men were put to death in the U.S. this year, with more than half of them in Texas and Oklahoma.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Bryan Kohberger Classmate Reveals Telltale Sign He Made About Idaho Murders
Kohberger's reticence to join a discussion about the killings of four University of Idaho students appeared out of character, said one of his classmates.
SEE IT: Sole facial composite of Jack the Ripper uncovered, killer's face revealed
The only known alleged facial composite of the infamous British serial killer Jack the Ripper has been uncovered by police in old archives.
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
The Serial Killers Who Terrorized America – But Were Never Caught
While there is a long list of serial killers who have been captured by police, there remain many who terrorised America and escaped justice.
Missouri Has 100 Known Serial Killers in History – 5 of the Worst
Some of the worst serial killers in history once called Missouri home. There are over 100 known serial killers from Missouri these are some of the worst in the state's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and...
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father
Kerri Rawson, the daughter of infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, shares concern about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's potential ties to her father.
'Ted Bundy-Like' Killer Operating In Mexico, Official Says
Ted BundyPhoto by(E! News) Recently, an official in Tijuana, Mexico issued an ominous warning. A State prosecutor in the area warned that three murders that occurred along the U.S. border are eerily similar to serial killer Ted Bundy. The belief is that there is a serial killer operating in the area. Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio said that the suspected serial killer had violent tendencies as well as psychopathic behavior that was reminiscent of the notorious serial killer.
Mum of seven-year-old kidnapped and killed says she wants the death penalty
The mum of a murdered seven-year-old is calling for her daughter's killer to be put to death. Maitlyn Gandy made the comments during her first interview after the death of young Athena Strand, who was kidnapped and strangled to death by a delivery driver outside her home in Dallas. You can watch an excerpt from the heartbreaking interview below:
‘Frozen shock’: Idaho roommate said masked man walked past her on night of killings, court docs reveal
One of the surviving roommates in the house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed in November said she locked herself in her room after seeing a man in a mask and black clothing walking toward her on the night of the killings, according to new court documents.
‘The Year of the Botched Execution’: Monitor Finds Death Penalty Was ‘Visibly Problematic’ 35 Percent of the Time in 2022
With 18 executions carried out nationwide in 2022, the number of death sentences imposed this past year surpassed that of the two previous years, but the use of capital punishment is still trending downward overall, a leading death penalty monitoring group reports. According to the Death Penalty Information Center’s 2022...
North Carolina's middle ground: Death penalty is legal, but no one has been executed since 2006
In close to half of the states in the United States, the death penalty is written into law. So it came as a surprise to some when the man accused of shooting a child in the head accepted a plea that sentenced him to life in prison without parole. In...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Supreme Court revives DNA claims of Texas death row inmate
The Supreme Court on Monday revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the state prosecutor's office that put him on death row. The justices threw out a Texas appeals court ruling that refused to grant the inmate, Areli Escobar, a new trial. The state appeals court had overruled a lower court judge who documented the flaws in the forensic evidence used to convict Escobar.
Trial of Sayfullo Saipov, accused of killing 8 people in truck terror attack on NYC bike path, begins
Opening arguments kicked off Monday in the federal trial of Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbek immigrant who in 2017 plowed a rented pickup truck on a New York City bike path, killing eight people in its path of destruction. The Oct. 31 attack was the deadliest terrorist attack in New York...
