New Hampshire State

That’s a lot if money to spend on educating people how to get food and tell them what they should eat.

newhampshirebulletin.com

Pandemic aid, inflation drive higher per-pupil spending in NH public schools

New Hampshire’s schools are spending more per student than ever before, in part because of an increase of federal COVID-19-related funding. New figures released by the state’s Department of Education Friday show that the schools spent about 5.24 percent more per student in the 2021-2022 school year than in the prior school year. The 2020-2021 school year, meanwhile, saw a 9.57 percent rise in per-pupil spending compared with the year before.
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available to Maine residents

Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
New Hampshire Bulletin

House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters

New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a bill to end the state’s tradition of open primaries by requiring residents to register with a political party at least four months before the state primaries in order to vote in that primary.  House Bill 101 would bar a longstanding practice in the state: independent-minded voters voting in a […] The post House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dandylion Designs

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Ashley Farland loves working with her hands. For 20 years, she did just that as a private chef. But the pandemic presented Farland with an opportunity for change. “I decided to take on a new venture and I ultimately knew I wanted to work for myself,”...
102.9 WBLM

These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits

The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
