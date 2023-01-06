Read full article on original website
That’s a lot if money to spend on educating people how to get food and tell them what they should eat.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire municipalities welcome drop in state retirement contribution
Towns, cities and school districts across the state will save a little money next year due to decreasing contribution rates to the state retirement for the first time in 20 years. The rates employers pay into the system on behalf of government workers, which are set every two years, are...
newhampshirebulletin.com
Pandemic aid, inflation drive higher per-pupil spending in NH public schools
New Hampshire’s schools are spending more per student than ever before, in part because of an increase of federal COVID-19-related funding. New figures released by the state’s Department of Education Friday show that the schools spent about 5.24 percent more per student in the 2021-2022 school year than in the prior school year. The 2020-2021 school year, meanwhile, saw a 9.57 percent rise in per-pupil spending compared with the year before.
Stimulus money still available to Maine residents
Did you know that you may be able to get some of your hard-earned money back through federal funds? The Homeowner Assistance Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion to each state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to assist homeowners and renters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic (source). The program is intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
SNAP Update: Massachusetts Set To End Emergency SNAP Benefits — When To Expect Last Payment
Pandemic SNAP, or P-EBT, is set to expire in February for Massachusetts SNAP recipients. WWLP 22News reported that the last SNAP emergency allotments are scheduled to go out on March 2. SNAP Benefits:...
House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters
New Hampshire lawmakers are weighing a bill to end the state’s tradition of open primaries by requiring residents to register with a political party at least four months before the state primaries in order to vote in that primary. House Bill 101 would bar a longstanding practice in the state: independent-minded voters voting in a […] The post House weighs making New Hampshire primaries closed to independent voters appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
Inflation Relief Checks Coming to These Western States
Record-high inflation after a global pandemic has wreaked havoc on most Americans' bank accounts. Recognizing this, some states are continuing to provide financial assistance to their residents,...
nepm.org
A Vt. company plans to process industrial hemp. Their first challenge? Convincing farmers to grow it
Over the past year, a pair of cousins bought two vacant industrial properties in two Vermont towns that have seen better economic days — a former grain mill in St. Johnsbury and a former marble factory in Proctor. The pair believe they have the right business to bring new life to the two properties: Processing industrial hemp.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dandylion Designs
STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Ashley Farland loves working with her hands. For 20 years, she did just that as a private chef. But the pandemic presented Farland with an opportunity for change. “I decided to take on a new venture and I ultimately knew I wanted to work for myself,”...
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers call for oversight changes, new energy policy amid high costs
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers are facing a long battle to make good on promises to help lower energy prices. House Republican leaders said they first want to streamline the process of how big projects are approved. To bring down the high cost of energy, Gov. Chris Sununu...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters vie for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — The Mega Millions jackpot is at $1.1 billion. It’s the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The huge prize has some lottery players in Vermont dreaming about a life of luxury. Many players visited one popular spot in...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
Is This the Luckiest Store in New Hampshire for Lottery Tickets?
For the second time in less than three months, there's a major lottery jackpot up for grabs that's worth over $1 billion. Back in November, the Powerball reached almost a $2 billion jackpot. Tomorrow night (Tuesday, January 10), another Mega Millions drawing will take place which could score a Mainer,...
New Year, Same Suggestions to Stop Post Holiday COVID-19 Spread
Coming out of the holiday season the Seacoast region appears to be holding its own on COVID-19 cases despite headlines about new variants and spikes in the number of cases in the northeast United States. The state Department of Health & Human Services reported 1,683 cases, 56 hospitalizations and 13...
New Hampshire’s Tiniest Town Has a Population in the Single Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. According to Wikipedia, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile.
southarkansassun.com
Maine’s Surplus Funds Put to Good Use: Legislators Approve Emergency Relief Package to Assist Those in Need
The Maine Legislature has approved a financial assistance package to provide relief to residents struggling with high winter heating costs. The package, which was signed by Governor Mills, includes several components to address the needs of those in need of assistance, according to News Center Maine on January 4, 2023.
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
