Colorado Springs, CO

csbj.com

Peak Vista Community Health Centers appoints first chief of staff

Barbara Gibbons has been appointed chief of staff of Peak Vista Community Health Centers. It's a new position within the organization. In the announcement, Peak Vista says the chief of staff serves as the voice of the president and CEO for managing projects, tracking timelines and planning for meetings with the organization’s board of directors. The chief of staff works closely with the executive team, senior leadership team, and project management office.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This Week

The closures, all in one state, appear to be due to performance-related issues previously announced. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com and 9News.com.
DENVER, CO
Industrial Distribution

666 Workers Laid Off After Construction Contract Falls Apart

Wanzek Construction is laying off 666 contract workers who were building a solar-powered rail mill in Pueblo, Colorado. Wanzek was building the mill for mining company EVRAZ and its contract employees were operating under the understanding that they would be employed only for this project. However, a letter from Wanzek...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Someone recently bought a $4 million Mega Millions ticket in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - You don’t have to hit the jackpot to become a millionaire when playing Mega Millions. The Colorado Lottery is reporting someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million in the Castle Rock area back on Nov. 21, 2022. The winner chose not to be publicly identified other than by Pam H. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K off Wolfensberger Road. Click here to track winners.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Petitioners start gathering signatures to get rid of the role of Mayor in Pueblo government

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a month of working out the details of the petition language, volunteers in Pueblo are starting to gather signatures to get rid of the role of Mayor in their local government.  Petitioners only have 14 days to gather the necessary number of signatures to get the question on the ballot The post Petitioners start gathering signatures to get rid of the role of Mayor in Pueblo government appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Homeless evicted, camps demolished in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People living in multiple local homeless camps are being evicted and those camps are being demolished. As you travel along East Las Vegas Street, between Janitell Road and the MLK Bypass, it is full of homeless camps. This is in the southeast corner of Colorado Springs. Anyone living there had to leave or face the possibility of getting arrested by deputies this morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csbj.com

El Paso County officials to be sworn in Jan. 10

Seven elected and re-elected El Paso County officials will be sworn into office tomorrow, Jan. 10, at Centennial Hall. The Oath of Office Ceremony is open to the public and starts at 8 a.m. The County Commissioners meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. The officials to be sworn in are:
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind drivers that leaving a vehicle unattended while it's running makes it easy for thieves to break in and steal. According to CSPD, puffing is "leaving your car running unattended to warm it up before driving." Protect yourself from puffing by practicing the following: The post Colorado Springs Police Department reminds drivers of the dangers of puffing appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs man lands 20-year federal prison sentence for deadly fentanyl deal

Depending on whom you ask, Nathaniel David Corser was either a Boy Scout or a gang member; serious drug dealer or church youth group volunteer. Thursday, 23-year-old Corser became a federal prison inmate after he received the longest sentence in Colorado history for a federal fentanyl case that resulted in the death of Kaeden Norlander, 19, of Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dog rescued from icy Lake Minnequa in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Thanks to a paramedic and engineer with the Pueblo Fire Department, a dog is now safe and in the care of the Humane Society after being rescued from an icy lake in Pueblo. According to the fire department, the dog was rescued by Engine 34 after it fell into Lake Minnequa, which […]
PUEBLO, CO

