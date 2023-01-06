PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a month of working out the details of the petition language, volunteers in Pueblo are starting to gather signatures to get rid of the role of Mayor in their local government. Petitioners only have 14 days to gather the necessary number of signatures to get the question on the ballot The post Petitioners start gathering signatures to get rid of the role of Mayor in Pueblo government appeared first on KRDO.

