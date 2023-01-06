ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Decision time set for Husker target from the portal

One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers work overtime in 81-79 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Derrick Walker tied his career high with 22 points as Nebraska defeated Minnesota, 81-79, in overtime Saturday afternoon. Walker matched his personal best in both points, while dishing out a career-high seven assists and grabbing eight rebounds, as Nebraska improved to 9-7 (2-3 Big Ten). The win was NU’s first OT win since the 2019-20 season and first win in Williams Arena since 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Ice-Cold Performance Dooms Nebraska Women at Rutgers

Sometimes you take awhile to heat up. Sometimes you realize that you never turned the heat on to begin with. Nebraska women’s basketball fell victim to never turning the heat on Saturday afternoon as a poor shooting performance doomed them in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers. The 45 points scored are a season-low.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football earns pledge from standout JUCO Edge

Iowa football didn’t have to look too far for its latest transfer commitment. The Hawkeyes earned a pledge from an in-state product on Friday. Iowa Western Community College resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa and that’s where the latest Iowa transfer is from. Jackson Filer is now a Hawkeye.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash

A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
CRETE, NE
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Gov. Pillen marks new era of Nebraska as people gather for Governor's Ball

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Jim Pillen spoke to a full house Saturday night during the Governor's Ball at CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha. Pillen discussed his plans as he enters office, thanked former Gov. Pete Ricketts and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to serve the state, focusing on keeping youth in Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
rejournals.com

Hanley Investment Group brokers sale of 112,005-square-foot shopping center in Omaha

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million. Hanley Investment Group’s Executive Vice Presidents Jeff Lefko and Bill Asher represented the seller, Woodsonia Real Estate, Inc. of...
OMAHA, NE

