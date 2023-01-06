Read full article on original website
Related
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
"Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one of the top topics," said Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover.
publicradioeast.org
COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina
The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
Meet special agents during ‘Coffee with the FBI’ event in Newport News
The FBI's Norfolk Division is hosting "Coffee with a Cop: FBI Edition" in Newport News.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed
Casino personnel say the delay will allow them time to test and verify new gaming equipment before opening its doors to the public
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
outerbanksvoice.com
Judith H. Wilson of Elizabeth City, January 9
Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
yourerie
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles
Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two …. Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato …. Making a Potato Donut with the PA Co-operative Potato Growers. Lake...
virginiamercury.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) Notices
HRT Route 47 Alert: Churchland Bridge Closures – The HRT Route 47 will need to detour during the Churchland Bridge closures listed above. Full details at gohrt.com/alert/route-47…. HRT January 2023 Service Changes. Effective: Sunday, January 15, 2023. Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to...
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
‘How are you going to keep us safe?’: Richneck Elementary 3rd grader has a message for America
As Richneck Elementary School students await their return to the building next week, one 3rd grader has a message for Newport News Public Schools and the country.
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Shawn Ray Boyd of Kill Devil Hills, January 5
Shawn Ray Boyd, 50, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Suffolk, VA on January 18, 1972, he was the son of Carol Ann Burkett Wentzel and Dalton Ray Boyd, Jr. and stepmother, Debora Boyd. In addition to his parents,...
WAVY News 10
Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. WAVY's Julie Millet reports. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/safety-a-focus-at-new-rivers-casino-portsmouth/. Special Election Tuesday covers Virginia 7th Senate …. WAVY's Chris Horne reports live. January 10, 2023. Read More: https://www.wavy.com/news/politics/virginia-politics/adams-rouse-make-final-pitches-in-race-for-virginias-7th-district-senate-seat/. Grand...
WAVY News 10
Pasquotank County to test wireless emergency alert
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management will conduct a test of the wireless emergency alert at noon Wednesday. People must be in Pasquotank or Camden counties in northeastern North Carolina at the time the alert is sent in order to receive the notification. CodeRED, which sends out...
News 3 viewer gives thousands to Newport News man in need of money for insulin
An anonymous News 3 viewer stepped up in a big way after a story aired about a man who couldn't afford his insulin for the coming month.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
Massive hiring push: Newport News desperate to fill nearly 800 city jobs
The City of Newport News is fully operational when 3,000 jobs are filled, but right now they're operating at just 75% of that.
Comments / 0