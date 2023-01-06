ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

publicradioeast.org

COVID-19 community transmission high in much of eastern North Carolina

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that community level transmission of COVID-19 is high in the majority of eastern North Carolina. To prevent getting sick, scientists suggest people in the region wear a high-quality mask, consider avoiding any non-essential indoor activities where a lot of people will gather, and stay up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Judith H. Wilson of Elizabeth City, January 9

Judith Faye Hopkins Wilson, age 71, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Monday, January 9, 2023 at her home. Born In Elizabeth City on August 6, 1951 to the late Tilton James Hopkins and Eunice Mae Turner Hopkins, she was the wife of Wayne Wilson. In addition to her husband,...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
yourerie

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles

Occupants flee scene after accident takes down two electrical poles
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) Notices

HRT Route 47 Alert: Churchland Bridge Closures – The HRT Route 47 will need to detour during the Churchland Bridge closures listed above. Full details at gohrt.com/alert/route-47…. HRT January 2023 Service Changes. Effective: Sunday, January 15, 2023. Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students.
HAMPTON, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Shawn Ray Boyd of Kill Devil Hills, January 5

Shawn Ray Boyd, 50, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at The Outer Banks Hospital. Born in Suffolk, VA on January 18, 1972, he was the son of Carol Ann Burkett Wentzel and Dalton Ray Boyd, Jr. and stepmother, Debora Boyd. In addition to his parents,...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank County to test wireless emergency alert

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management will conduct a test of the wireless emergency alert at noon Wednesday. People must be in Pasquotank or Camden counties in northeastern North Carolina at the time the alert is sent in order to receive the notification. CodeRED, which sends out...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake investigating multiple reports of high water bills

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake officials confirmed they’re looking into multiple recent reports of high water bills in the city, some as high as several thousand dollars. 10 On Your Side has been looking into the issues for about two weeks now, after being notified about numerous complaints...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

