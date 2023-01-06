ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

theorcasonian.com

Get your questions ready for WSF virtual community meetings

||| FROM WASHINGTON STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION |||. REMINDER: On 1/11 and 1/12, join one of our virtual community meetings for an update on WSF, ask questions, and learn about the WSF Service Restoration plan and hiring challenges and successes. theOrcasonian Comment Policy. We encourage comments, and we expect conversations...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Will WA Legislature move towards pay-by-mile system?

Will this be the year the Washington Legislature starts the long walk away from the gas tax and toward a pay-by-mile system?. The Road Usage Charge (RUC), or pay-by-mile system, has been on the drawing board for a decade now. At its core, the goal is to find a more stable funding source to pay for our roads since the gas tax doesn’t go as far as it used to. Not because the gas tax isn’t high. It is. But our cars are getting better fuel mileage, and we have to fuel up less often.
WASHINGTON STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Cities to Live in Washington for the Budget Conscious

Washington state is one of the most naturally beautiful places in North America. Best Cheapest Cities to Live in Washington: From their snow capped volcanic mountains, thousands of square miles of pristine forests, the many white water rivers flowing through the valleys, to the rolling hills and farmland in the east, there really is no other place quite like it.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Wind impacting Puget Sound part of larger storm pummeling California

From snow to ice storms and now wind, there seems to be no end to the wild weather in the Puget Sound area over the past several weeks. The windstorm that started off the workweek for the Puget Sound region saw trees downed around the area, killing one person in Fall City and plunging tens of thousands of residents into the dark. At the time of writing this article, 15,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity, along with 1,500 Seattle City Light customers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyNorthwest

Windy conditions cause 20,000+ to lose power across Puget Sound

Windy conditions are battering parts of Western Washington Monday morning, with a reported 20,000 power outages currently impacting residents. Downed trees are already causing power outages, multiple road closures, and at least one person who was struck by a downed tree. As of 12:00 p.m., Puget Sound Energy is reporting...
SEATTLE, WA
pnwag.net

Court Extends Western Washington Steelhead Harvest

On Friday, the Washington Superior Court sided with Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, LLC, and extended the deadline to safely harvest steelhead trout and remove equipment at the Rich Passage and Hope Island fish farm in Puget Sounds to April 14th. Last week’s decision came after Cooke filed suit against the Washington state Department of Natural Resources at Commissioner Hilary Franz.
WASHINGTON STATE
pnwag.net

While Washington Shows Improvements Most of NW, U.S Remain Dry

Much of the country remains very dry as we start the second week of the New Year. With the exception of Washington, drought numbers held steady last week across the Northwest and across the country. Currently 37% of the Evergreen State is where it should be soil moisture wise for...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington

We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Students encouraged to enter Radon Poster Contest

OLYMPIA – January is Radon Action Month. Students across the Northwest are encouraged to get creative and raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas by participating in the 2023 Northwest Radon Poster Contest. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can buildup in homes both old and...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Inslee’s proposed budget could create years-long delays for North-South freeway project

SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget could cause some long delays in the construction of Spokane’s North-South freeway project. Gov. Inslee released his biennial transportation budget on December 14, outlining a 16-year spending plan for the Department of Transportation’s capital construction programs. Under this plan, the North Spokane Corridor likely wouldn’t be finished until 2033-2035, six years...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

New Washington State law Increased Wholesale gas Prices by 33 Cents a Gallon, Says Schoesler

Two environmental laws from the Democratic-controlled Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee that took effect Jan. 1 are already causing fuel prices in Washington to rise, says state Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. Schoesler, who represents eastern Washington’s 9th Legislative District, said he was notified by the Washington Independent Energy Distributors Association...
WASHINGTON STATE
gograysharbor.com

Gas Prices On The Way Up Again

Washington gas prices are on the way up into the new year...Triple-a has the statewide average at 3-91 per gallon, up 7 cents from last week. Analysts blame winter storms around Christmas for spiking demand and crude oil prices, leading to the rise in prices at the pump. Grays Harbor’s average is up this week to 4-19 per gallon.
WASHINGTON STATE

