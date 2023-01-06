ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 10

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Jan. 9, S. 4-J Road, GPD. Two women were transported...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Jan. 6, Gurley Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 9

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Gillette Man Sentenced for Drug Possession

A Gillette man was sentenced in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan Thursday for tw drug possession charges. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 11, 2021 Levi Reed was arrested at the Sheridan Visitor’s Center for being in possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Reed was originally scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on October 21, 2021, but failed to show up for the hearing. Reed was arrested and taken into custody by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in October, 2022 and appeared for sentencing Thursday before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

World language curriculum, drug test policy on Jan. 10 Campbell school board agenda

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County school board’s meetings tomorrow night will include updates on the district’s world languages curriculum, website and more. The website committee update will take place at the 5 p.m. dinner meeting, which is in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. 8th St., Gillette. The board’s regular meeting will follow, at 6 p.m.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

