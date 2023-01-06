ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger's Tinder Date Pretended To Throw Up To Get Away From Him

The man accused of brutally butchering four University of Idaho students was once paired up with someone on Tinder who pretended she was sick and throwing up to get away from him, RadarOnline.com has learned. The woman who claimed to have gone on a date with Bryan Kohberger seven years ago, came clean on TikTok about their alleged time together, in which he awkwardly told her she had "good birthing hips" and repeatedly "kept trying to touch" her."We matched on Tinder. We talked for a couple of hours and then he was like, 'Hey, you want to go to the...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Idaho Murder Suspect Spoke About Slain Students During Extradition: 'It's Really Sad What Happened to Them'

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves Bryan Kohberger has largely remained silent after he was charged with killing four University of Idaho students, but he made small talk with officers while he was being extradited from his home in Pennsylvania and then booked into the Latah County Jail. "He seemed really nervous," a police source who was involved in the process tells PEOPLE. "He was narrating to himself everything that was happening....
MOSCOW, ID
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC

