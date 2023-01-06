Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne
A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
capcity.news
Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tree-Killing Squirrels To Blame For Removal Of 100-Year-Old Cottonwoods From Cheyenne Park
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Over the next couple of weeks, Cheyenne’s Holliday Park will look a little more thinned out as crews remove 24 large cottonwood trees from the park that are about a century old. And while the trees are approaching the end...
20 Inches of Snow, 40 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has expanded a Winter Weather Advisory that was already in effect for parts of SE Wyoming to cover a much larger area. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the new advisory area, Casper, Torrington, Wheatland and Douglas are. The agency...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Post Office Meltdown Didn’t Impact Mission Critical Items At FE Warren Air Base
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the Cheyenne U.S. post office locations that was closed so postal workers could handle a recent deluge of packages from Amazon and other shippers was the facility on the FE Warren Air Force Base. That closure didn’t necessarily affect...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
School District Mourns Loss of Student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
capcity.news
High winds cause closures along I-80, US 30, US 287
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning that high winds are causing closures to light and high-profile vehicles along I-80 and US 30 and 287 between Rawlins and Laramie. Gusting winds cause extreme blowover risks to vehicles, and the department is advising drivers to use...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The cost of the Avian Flu on local businesses
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - You may have noticed that the Avian Flu affects not only migratory birds or your walk at the local park but also food prices. We spoke to some local businesses about how the Avian Flu affects their bottom line. Due to inflation, not only...
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Shot Outside Frontier Mall In Cheyenne; Suspect Arrested And In Custody
A young woman was shot Monday evening in the parking lot outside of the southeastern entrance of the Frontier Mall at 1400 Del Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Police Department told Cowboy State Daily that the shooting was reported at 6 p.m. on Monday. The name of the victim and her condition has not been released.
capcity.news
Local liquor delivery woman hopes to lower drunk driving, promote sober assistance
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A liquor delivery service is available for the Cheyenne community to use, and it’s all driven by a local businesswoman intent on keeping drunk drivers off the streets. Residents can order alcohol available in DT’s Discount Liquor Store and have it delivered by Sara Gabriel,...
Douglas Budget
My Front Door Opens New Office
My Front Door has moved into new office facilities in Cheyenne that will allow the non-profit to expand and improve its mission of helping low and moderate-income Wyoming families become successful homeowners. The new location at 3260 Nationway has been named the Williams Center at the My Front Door Campus.
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
cowboystatedaily.com
High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Areas Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeast Wyoming. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page:. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Converse and Niobrara Counties late tonight through Wednesday morning. Snow will likely start sometime...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/9/23–1/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
