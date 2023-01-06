ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Department of Transportation releases road closures around Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation released today’s road conditions, announcing that many routes around Cheyenne are closed due to high winds and blowover risks. Road conditions can be viewed here. The conditions as of 11:25 a.m. are as follows:. Cheyenne Service Road:. Between Archer Interchange...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash in Cheyenne

A man was seriously injured Tuesday after crashing his motorcycle in northeast Cheyenne. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of Windmill Road. Farkas did not have specific information, but says the man "lost control of the vehicle prior to the crash."
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne artist announced as finalist for vodka label art competition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include local artist James Overstreet. See more of Overstreet’s work here.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter

Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

School District Mourns Loss of Student

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

High winds cause closures along I-80, US 30, US 287

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning that high winds are causing closures to light and high-profile vehicles along I-80 and US 30 and 287 between Rawlins and Laramie. Gusting winds cause extreme blowover risks to vehicles, and the department is advising drivers to use...
LARAMIE, WY
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday

Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The cost of the Avian Flu on local businesses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - You may have noticed that the Avian Flu affects not only migratory birds or your walk at the local park but also food prices. We spoke to some local businesses about how the Avian Flu affects their bottom line. Due to inflation, not only...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Woman Shot Outside Frontier Mall In Cheyenne; Suspect Arrested And In Custody

A young woman was shot Monday evening in the parking lot outside of the southeastern entrance of the Frontier Mall at 1400 Del Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Police Department told Cowboy State Daily that the shooting was reported at 6 p.m. on Monday. The name of the victim and her condition has not been released.
CHEYENNE, WY
Douglas Budget

My Front Door Opens New Office

My Front Door has moved into new office facilities in Cheyenne that will allow the non-profit to expand and improve its mission of helping low and moderate-income Wyoming families become successful homeowners. The new location at 3260 Nationway has been named the Williams Center at the My Front Door Campus.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/9/23–1/10/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

