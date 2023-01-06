ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Current

240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.  An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Ex-Model sentenced in death of California psychiatrist near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former model accused of killing a California psychiatrist in 2019 pleaded guilty in court Tuesday. Kelsey Turner, 29, pleaded guilty via an Alford plea on Nov. 9, 2022. An Alford plea is when the suspect concedes there is enough evidence to be convicted of a crime without admitting guilt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Announces State Government Offices Closures in Northern Nevada

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today. Aside from essential public safety...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Transportation Board Approves Tracy Larkin-Thomason as Director of NDOT

Today, the state Transportation Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Tracy Larkin-Thomason as the Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Larkin-Thomason will officially assume her new role as director on Jan. 17, 2023. Larkin-Thomason most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Program Development for...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Transportation Projects Announced During Board Meeting Will Support 413 Jobs

State transportation contracts announced during Monday's Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 413 job years while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 413 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
NEVADA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Nevada You Need to Visit

If you think of Nevada, the mind instantly goes to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Skyscrapers and lights and gambling where the nights blend into mornings and the mornings feed into the evenings in one neon-lit blur. But there’s a lot more to the state than that.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social …. President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Racing Day and new snow could bring another “peak …. More snow + more events = more demand on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

USDA Seeks Applications to Support Rural Entrepreneurs and Create Jobs in Rural Nevada

USDA Rural Development State Director Lucas Ingvoldstad announced USDA is accepting applications to support economic development and create jobs for people in rural Nevada. “We are pleased to accept applications once again for our RBDG program,” Ingvoldstad said. “Economic development happens at multiple levels of community investment. This program is designed to support projects that act as catalysts for job creation and industry expansion. We encourage interested and eligible applicants to contact us early so we can waste no time in building up the economies of rural Nevada.”
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Legal recreational marijuana sales start in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older kicked off Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize retail sales. By the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
2news.com

California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Local state offices to close early due to the weather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state offices will be closing early at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday due to the inclement weather. All offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties will close, aside from those with essential public safety and corrections personnel.
NEVADA STATE

