Read full article on original website
Related
newslj.com
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
newslj.com
Liquor law changes proposed
CASPER —Liquor laws and eyesore properties are top priorities for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities this legislative session. The association, which lobbies on behalf of Wyoming cities and towns, is pushing hard for four proposals expected to go before lawmakers in the coming weeks, according to a legislative agenda provided to the city of Casper.
newslj.com
UW seeking agriculture interns
SHERIDAN (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s GrowinG Internship Program for beginning farmers and ranchers seeks prospective hosts and interns for summer 2023. The 10-week internships pair those eager to get started in ag with experienced producers across the state. The goal is to help beginning farmers and ranchers obtain the hands-on experience and skills required to successfully manage their own operations.
Comments / 1