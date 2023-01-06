Read full article on original website
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
North Central Washington Tree Fruit Days January 17-19 in Wenatchee, January 21 in Chelan, February 7 in Omak
WENATCHEE/CHELAN/OMAK - Join us for WSU Tree Fruit Extension Programs in North Central Washington on January 17,18,19, 21, and February 7. Co-sponsored by Northwest Cherries, Pear Bureau Northwest, NCW Fieldmen’s Association, Chelan Future Farmers of America and the Okanogan Horticultural Association. These events provide the latest research-based information on horticulture, pest and disease management.
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
FOX 28 Spokane
Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions
THORP, Wash. – Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple collisions. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not have an estimated time for reopening. There is a detour at Exit 101 on Old Thorp Highway.
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
kpq.com
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
kpq.com
Power Outage in Rock Island Leaves Over 800 Residents in the Dark
Update: Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:05 p.m. Power was restored to all customers at 11:50 a.m. Original: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:26 a.m. Approximately 825 Rock Island residents were without power Saturday morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Douglas County PUD crews discovered a downed power pole and wire on the ground.
Which Johnny Cash Song Mentions Ellensburg, Washington?
Fewer figures in Americana culture stand higher than Johnny Cash. The Man in Black not only dominated country music charts but transcended American society itself, becoming a legend of giant stature. Whether it was the hits of the 1960s like "Ring of Fire" or cover songs that Johnny made his own, Johnny Cash had something for just about everyone. Apparently, he had something for all of Washington as well.
kpq.com
Black ice causes early morning crash
Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
kpq.com
Motorhome in Ephrata Engulfed in Fire, Spreads to Multiple Vehicles
A fire fully engulfed a motorhome and spread to multiple vehicles in Ephrata Saturday. Grant County Fire District 13 and Ephrata firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 12000 block of RD A.5 NW in Ephrata. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a fully engulfed motorhome had spread to a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noise citation against Wenatchee church sent back for new hearing
WENATCHEE — A citation charging a Wenatchee church with violating the city's noise ordinance must be reinstated in Chelan County District Court, a judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera sent the case against Grace City Church back to the District Court level, saying the lower court appeared not to have correctly adopted the rule of procedure that allowed a judge to render a decisionon the case without a hearing.
