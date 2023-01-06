LOMPOC, Calif. - Authorities in Northern California rescued a woman and her newborn baby after the woman had just given birth in a flooded riverbed on Monday. According to the City of Lompoc Police Department, officials discovered the woman actively giving birth with the father present at the scene. The child was delivered prematurely with the father's assistance. All of this occurred as they were surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed, authorities say.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO