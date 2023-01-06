ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Texas legislature reconvenes with calls for unity, potential conflict

AUSTIN, Texas - The 88th Texas legislative session got underway Tuesday, Jan. 10 at noon. First in the agenda, Sen. Kelly Hancock was elected president pro-tem. Later, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about the new record-breaking budget surplus and the opportunity it offers. "This is a once in a generation opportunity...
TEXAS STATE
Texas ranked one of the best states in the US for racial progress

HOUSTON - At a time when division continues to seem prevalent in the U.S., some progress continues to be made and a recent study says Texas is one of the main states where we're seeing it the most. The report by WalletHub looked at gaps between Black and white people...
TEXAS STATE
Firefighters rescue mother giving birth in the middle of flooded Southern California riverbed

LOMPOC, Calif. - Authorities in Northern California rescued a woman and her newborn baby after the woman had just given birth in a flooded riverbed on Monday. According to the City of Lompoc Police Department, officials discovered the woman actively giving birth with the father present at the scene. The child was delivered prematurely with the father's assistance. All of this occurred as they were surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed, authorities say.
LOMPOC, CA
In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee

LOS ANGELES - In-N-Out Burger is headed to the Volunteer State. The beloved California burger chain announced Tuesday its plan to open future restaurants in Tennessee in addition to an Eastern territory office in the city of Franklin. "We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries...
TENNESSEE STATE
Texas had 13 Mega Millions $1 million+ winners in 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing, the third largest jackpot in its history. The cash value is an estimated $576.8 million. This is the largest jackpot since the July 29, 2022 drawing when it reached an advertised $1.28...
TEXAS STATE

