Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Texas legislature reconvenes with calls for unity, potential conflict
AUSTIN, Texas - The 88th Texas legislative session got underway Tuesday, Jan. 10 at noon. First in the agenda, Sen. Kelly Hancock was elected president pro-tem. Later, Gov. Greg Abbott spoke about the new record-breaking budget surplus and the opportunity it offers. "This is a once in a generation opportunity...
fox7austin.com
Texas ranked one of the best states in the US for racial progress
HOUSTON - At a time when division continues to seem prevalent in the U.S., some progress continues to be made and a recent study says Texas is one of the main states where we're seeing it the most. The report by WalletHub looked at gaps between Black and white people...
fox7austin.com
'Internet sleuths' in Idaho murder case 'becoming a problem,' former FBI agent says
MOSCOW, Idaho - While experts say it would not be out of the ordinary for Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to have attended a vigil for the victims he allegedly slaughtered in November, one is warning allegations being made by "internet sleuths" are "becoming a problem" in the investigation. Former...
fox7austin.com
Texas’ 88th legislative session kicks off with lawmakers determining what to do with $33 billion surplus
AUSTIN, Texas - Beneath the capitol dome, once again, with an unprecedented $33 billion surplus to spend, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick called his Senate lawmakers to duty as members of the Texas House simultaneously elected their speaker. PREVIOUS: What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares...
fox7austin.com
Missing mother Ana Walshe's husband appears in court on new charges over her disappearance
QUINCY, Mass. - The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing D.C. real estate executive from Massachusetts who disappeared on New Year's Day, arrived for a court appearance Monday morning at Quincy District Court. Brian Walshe was handcuffed and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and what appeared to be plastic bags...
fox7austin.com
What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts
HOUSTON - Lawmakers have gathered in Austin for the legislative session and have an unprecedented challenge to contend with that is what to do with a huge number of excess tax dollars. State Comptroller Glen Hager, considered the Chief Financial Officer of Texas, reported a gigantic budget surplus that’s far...
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue mother giving birth in the middle of flooded Southern California riverbed
LOMPOC, Calif. - Authorities in Northern California rescued a woman and her newborn baby after the woman had just given birth in a flooded riverbed on Monday. According to the City of Lompoc Police Department, officials discovered the woman actively giving birth with the father present at the scene. The child was delivered prematurely with the father's assistance. All of this occurred as they were surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed, authorities say.
fox7austin.com
In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee
LOS ANGELES - In-N-Out Burger is headed to the Volunteer State. The beloved California burger chain announced Tuesday its plan to open future restaurants in Tennessee in addition to an Eastern territory office in the city of Franklin. "We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries...
fox7austin.com
Watch: California golfers flee '45-foot' waves crashing onto Pebble Beach course
Golfers were sent scrambling for safety as massive waves overtook an ocean-front golf course during one of a series of atmospheric rivers to slam into California in recent weeks. The group was completing the 14th hole at the Monterey Peninsula Country Club in Pebble Beach when a video recorded by...
fox7austin.com
Texas had 13 Mega Millions $1 million+ winners in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.1 billion for the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing, the third largest jackpot in its history. The cash value is an estimated $576.8 million. This is the largest jackpot since the July 29, 2022 drawing when it reached an advertised $1.28...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: High temps in record territory ahead of cold front
AUSTIN, Texas - The weather is changing again. It was absolutely gorgeous yesterday but now we are starting the day with clouds and patchy fog. The winds will increase from the southwest drying out the air, clearing the skies and warming up the area. Highs will soar to the low...
fox7austin.com
Texas high school band share experiences after performing in Rose Parade
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Vista Ridge High School marching band is back home, after performing on one of the world’s biggest stages, the legendary Rose Parade in California. All eyes were on the Ranger Band last Monday, as they marched through the streets of Pasadena. "It was such...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Temperatures may hit 80s before cold front
Even warmer weather is on the way tomorrow with temps topping out around 80 degrees. But it won't stay that hot for long. Zack Shields shows us the timing of the next cold front in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
High temps in the 70s and 80s before a mid-week cold front
The spring-like weather continues in Central Texas, with unseasonably warm weather. But there's a cold front heading our way mid-week. Zack Shields has the details, plus a look at the cedar counts.
Comments / 0