ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How to watch Chargers vs. Jaguars wild card game

One year can change everything in the NFL – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams were at home preparing for the offseason this time last year. Fast forward 12 months, they’re facing off in an AFC wild card matchup. The Chargers (10-7) earned...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NECN

NFL Playoff Picture: Updated Week 18 Scenarios for Patriots Vs. Bills

NFL playoff picture: Updated Week 18 scenarios for Patriots vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season began Saturday with two games, and both of them impacted the New England Patriots in the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs locked up the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy