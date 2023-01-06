ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

FTC's Fight Against Non-Competes Infuriates the Business World

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Those who spent some time working in industries such as sales, real estate, media, or any other field that requires building up a client list or personal brand are likely to have come across a non-compete agreement at some point in their careers.

Whether a clause or a separate contract, the agreement limits the information one can take to a competitor. The limitations can be as obvious as "don't take private information you learn on the job to our rivals" to as restrictive as not being able to work or start a business in the same industry for years after leaving.

A regular appearance not just in high-paying corporate jobs but also in fields like retail and construction, these contracts have been catching the attention of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC Fights For Your Right To Work For A Rival

The government branch in charge of regulating business and protecting the public from unfair practices moved to block what it called the "exploitative" practice of imposing agreements that prevent workers from leaving for a competitor or starting a competing business after their employment at the company has ended.

According to the FTC, non-compete agreements are costing workers more than $300 billion a year in lost wages and opportunities and affect more than 30 million Americans.

The FTC's estimate found that between 16% and 18% of the American workforce have had to sign a non-compete at some point in their career. In industries such as tech, over 45% of workers have come across a non-compete in some form.

"The freedom to change jobs is core to economic liberty and to a competitive, thriving economy," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in a statement on the proposal. "Noncompetes block workers from freely switching jobs, depriving them of higher wages and better working conditions, and depriving businesses of a talent pool that they need to build and expand."

While the FTC proposes banning all non-competes, the proposal would leave other venues for businesses to protect trade secrets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhB7o_0k6Bd1Rk00
Shutterstock

The Business World Is Not Happy About This Move

As could be expected, the business world was none too pleased with the FTC's proposal. Immediately after the announcement, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called it "blatantly unlawful" and disastrous to a company's ability to innovate proprietary products.

Even outside the harm or merit of the proposal, many argue that the FTC lacks the overreach to impose such a sweeping ban.

"Since the agency's creation over 100 years ago, Congress has never delegated the FTC anything close to the authority it would need to promulgate such a competition rule," Senior Vice President Sean Heather said in a statement."The Chamber is confident that this unlawful action will not stand."

Comments like these represent the usual push-and-pull between business interests and protecting workers. While the FTC's role is to protect the latter, actually imposing the proposal will almost certainly come with a lengthy legal battle. Even if passed (the public currently has 60 days to comment before the FTC drafts the final proposal), it will likely be challenged in court by business lobbyists.

President Joseph Biden, meanwhile, has repeatedly backed efforts to regulate non-competes -- both in a 2021 executive order and in a cabinet meeting this week.

"These agreements block millions of retail workers, construction workers, and other working folks from taking a better job, getting better pay and benefits, in the same field," Biden said during the meeting.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say

Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
MICHIGAN STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements

Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Keurig K-Cup Owners May Be Entitled To A Class Action Lawsuit Refund

Photo Courtesy of KeurigPhoto byJoshua Levi/Keurig. If you've used Keurig's K-Cups to make your coffee, you may be due part of that payout. Earlier this year, Keurig Dr. Pepper reached a $10 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it misrepresents its K-Cups as widely recyclable. After the court hearing last week, the court gave final approval to the settlement.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams

Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban's Solution To a Big Problem in America

Some have tried it but they fell flat on their face. It is as if the pharmaceutical industry, and more particularly, drug prices were an unbreakable juggernaut. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and its founder Jeff Bezos, and legendary investor Warren Buffett joined forces to shake up this industry. Given the three names involved and their influence, it was expected that something would change in favor of consumers, who often find themselves strangled by colossal drug bills.
TheStreet

Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

The cryptocurrency industry in recent months has been hit by numerous scandals, which have sharply raised skepticism and mistrust among the general public and encouraged more calls for regulators to step in. One aspect common to all these crypto scandals is that the big names and players in the sector...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Equifax Data Breach Settlement of $20,000 per Victim

In the year 2017, Equifax experienced a massive data breach leading to the leak of social security numbers, DOBs, addresses, contact info, and other details of nearly 150 million people. The data leak was investigated and the financial service offering firm stated it was ready to offer a one-year free credit monitoring service to all the victims.
Fortune

Your employer shouldn’t be allowed to stop you working for its rivals, FTC argues in a Biden-backed bid to end noncompete clauses

The FTC wants to ban employers from putting noncompete clauses in workers’ contracts. Regulators said Thursday that they want to make it illegal for American employers to put noncompete clauses into employment contracts—a proposal that businesses slammed as “blatantly unlawful.”. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)—which regulates and...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Verge

Amazon confirms its massive layoffs will affect 18,000 employees

Amazon’s ongoing layoffs will affect around 18,000 workers, according to a memo from CEO Andy Jassy, which says that the “majority” of the roles being eliminated will be in Amazon Stores and People, Experience, and Technology organizations. That’s significantly more than previously rumored — in November, The...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
154K+
Followers
91K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy