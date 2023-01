The Boys Varsity Basketball Team plays conference rival Liberty North at home in a regular season conference game at 7:00pm in the BSHS Main Gym. You can check out the livestream of the game at this YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BSHSActivities/streams (CLICK HERE) Day Date Event Opponent(s) Level(s) Time Location Live-Stream Link.

LIBERTY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO