Instant Analysis: Task Too Steep at Virginia for Short-handed UNC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Already missing frontcourt starter Pete Nance, the task Tuesday night turned too steep for North Carolina without its best overall weapon in Armando Bacot. The Tar Heels fell to 13th-ranked Virginia 65-58 in ACC basketball at John Paul Jones Arena, their eighth straight loss in this building continuing the program’s slide of futility here.
Game thread: North Carolina vs. No. 13 Virginia men's basketball
Posted on 7 hrs, , User Since 49 months ago, User Post Count: 2395. Posted on 7 hrs, , User Since 49 months ago, User Post Count: 2395. Posted on 7 hrs, , User Since 49 months ago, User Post Count: 2395. 7 hrs. 49 months. 2395. Man, what in...
UNC-Virginia: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –– North Carolina lost to No. 13 Virginia 65-58 Tuesday night to drop to 11-6 on the season and 3-3 in ACC play. The Tar Heels were without ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Armando Bacot for almost the entire contest after he exited less than two minutes in the game with an ankle injury. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels in scoring with 16 points. Caleb Love put up 13 points and five assists, and Jalen Washington posted 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. UNC shot 39.6 percent from the field (21-for-53), 33.3 percent from three-point range (8-for-24) and 66.7 percent from the free throw line (8-for-12).
The Postgame: Another Loss in Charlottesville
Sherrell McMillan and host Tommy Ashley break down North Carolina’s eighth straight loss to Virginia in Charlottesville. Last season, the Heels shredded the Cavaliers on the back of Armando Bacot’s dominance, but with Bacot going down just a minute into the game, Carolina could not find a way get a needed upset win.
Hurting and Hobbled, UNC’s Armando Bacot Leaves on Crutches
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Midnight was approaching Tuesday when Virginia guard Reece Beekman and forward Ben Vander Plas sat down to field questions in an interview room at John Paul Jones Arena, after the 13th-ranked Cavaliers defeated North Carolina 65-58 in ACC basketball. Through the door and across the hallway outside, Armando Bacot leaned on crutches while sharing a postgame visit with a number of family members and friends, the pain on his face and in his movement making for a quiet gathering in a tunnel off the court.
Rutgers vs Northwestern: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers will be back at it tonight with a rod contest against a surging Northwestern squad. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 76-65 loss to Iowa, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Rutgers is currently 11-5 with a 3-2 mark in Big Ten competition. Northwestern is coming into this one on a roll as the Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games. That includes two straight wins over Illinois and then-No.15 Indiana. On the season, Northwestern is 12-3 and 3-1 in conference play.
247Sports
N.C. A&T Football's schedule for 2023 has been released!
Today, the North Carolina A&T Aggies' football schedule for 2023 has been revealed by the Colonial Athletic Association. CAA Football, which expands to 15 teams in 2023 with the addition of Campbell and North Carolina A&T, has announced its schedule for the upcoming season. There will be a lot of...
Mack Brown Won’t Rush UNC’s Potential Defensive Coaching Changes
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — If coach Mack Brown intends to make offseason changes to his North Carolina football staff on the defensive side of the ball, he’s in no immediate rush. Brown said Monday he has yet to meet with defensive coordinator Gene Chizik and dig into a...
Rutgers Basketball receiving votes in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Rutgers is creeping back into the AP national rankings as the Scarlet Knights are coming off a 2-1 week in which they upended previously No.1-ranked Purdue on the road. In the latest AT Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Rutgers received a total of 13 votes. That places the Scarlet Knights eight spots outside of the Top 25 with a record of 11-5 and 3-2 against Big Ten competition.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
