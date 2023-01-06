CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –– North Carolina lost to No. 13 Virginia 65-58 Tuesday night to drop to 11-6 on the season and 3-3 in ACC play. The Tar Heels were without ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Armando Bacot for almost the entire contest after he exited less than two minutes in the game with an ankle injury. RJ Davis led the Tar Heels in scoring with 16 points. Caleb Love put up 13 points and five assists, and Jalen Washington posted 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. UNC shot 39.6 percent from the field (21-for-53), 33.3 percent from three-point range (8-for-24) and 66.7 percent from the free throw line (8-for-12).

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO