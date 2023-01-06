Read full article on original website
Kim Farmer
4d ago
This is absolutely terrible 😪I pray whomever did this is found & made an example of, the violence has to stop. I didn't know Mitch personally, but, worked there for a few months about 17 years ago. Every single time I've greeted him he was the nicest guy & I don't recall ever seeing him without a smile on his face. I'm talking dozens & dozens of times over the years. Sending love & I'll definitely be in prayer for his family & friends 🙏💞🙏💞
Kathie Hickey
4d ago
Prayers. This senseless violence has to stop. A man trying to provide for his family and some P.O.S. decides to take his life. I hope they catch who did this and gets what he deserves. Life in prison.
