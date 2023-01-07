ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop

Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are searching for a missing mother.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township.

She was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brown then never showed up on Wednesday to pick up her son from the bus stop, police said.

Family members and friends are desperate to find the missing mom.

"It's literally like we're living in a movie that we watch on TV, it's so surreal and unbelievable," said family spokesperson Tiffany Barron. "Jennifer would never ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son. Noah is the love of her life."

According to police, her vehicle was parked outside her home on Stratford Court and her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

"To have something like this happen a few houses away is a shock so we're all... I'm a praying person and praying for some kind of resolution, some kind of answer," said neighbor Lisa Tomarelli.

Brown's personal cell phone is still missing and police say it hasn't been communicating since the morning she went missing.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement that "law enforcement is very concerned about the welfare of this mother."

Community members have scheduled a candlelight vigil for 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

Brown's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

Sally Eaton
4d ago

We are All Praying 🙏 for a Safe and Healthy Resolution 💖 Soon ! Maybe there is some way they can access the content info, from her phone 📱. Maybe email n phone no. anything that can help locate this Mom. ASAP

Jessica Diaz
3d ago

praying for this mom to come home safely. poor child. I hope this child has other family to watch over him until she is found. please Lord. Let there be good news soon. 🙏

Kathleen Grosso
5d ago

Prayers for her safe return home 🙏❤️🙏

