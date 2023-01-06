Read full article on original website
PGA Tour chief snaps over Tiger Woods PIP question: "I have discretion, OK?!"
Tiger Woods will not be docked money from the PGA Tour's bonus scheme for missing designated events, commissioner Jay Monahan has revealed. Monahan has not been too vocal in recent months as the American circuit is embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with their LIV Golf League rivals. But the embattled...
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
Winner's bag: Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm
Here's a look at the equipment Jon Rahm used to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for his eighth career PGA Tour victory. DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85...
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
Monday Scramble: Collin Morikawa's short-game woes lead to historic collapse
Collin Morikawa comes undone, Jon Rahm roars home, Xander Schauffele exits early, Augusta National extends a welcome invite and more in this season-opening edition of the Monday Scramble:. In his short but spectacular career, Collin Morikawa has developed a reputation as a quick study. He graduated on time from Cal’s...
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn’t expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua. “Bit of a crazy day, I’m not going to lie,” Rahm said. A wild hour featured a seven-shot swing in four holes when Rahm ran off three straight birdies and an eagle and Morikawa, playing two groups behind him, made three straight bogeys on holes the rest of the field collectively played in 44-under par.
What to know about the Hero Cup, the DPWT’s new Ryder Cup-style team event
Here's everything you need to know about the newest event on the DP World Tour, the Hero Cup:. This week marks the inaugural playing of the Hero Cup, which will pit two 10-man teams against each other over the course of three days. It is an official DP World Tour event and features a team of players from Great Britain and Ireland against a Continental Europe team. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood will captain GB&I, while Italian Francesco Molinari will captain Continental Europe.
Sentry Tournament of Champions payout: Jon Rahm starts year with $2.7 million check
The Sentry Tournament of Champions is the first designated event on the PGA Tour calendar and, with such a designation, it offered a huge purse. There was $15 million on offer to the field of 39 players, with the winner collecting $2.7 million. That champ was Jon Rahm. Rahm rallied...
Memorable moments from the Sony Open in Hawaii: Wie, Aoki, JT's 59
Waialae Country Club has been an integral stop on the PGA Tour calendar since 1965 and has produced many indelible moments throughout the years. As we look forward to the first full-field event of 2023, let's first reflect back at some of the Sony Open in Hawaii's top moments. Teenager...
Social Media Undecided Over Whether Golfer’s ‘Hole-In-One’ Counts
Debate rages online about an unusual incident in a game of foursomes
