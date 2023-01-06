Read full article on original website
GOP stance: The Louisiana Republican State Central Committee voted Saturday to condemn the Biden administration’s prisoner swap with Russia that led to the release of basketball star Brittney Griner. Members of the GOP committee attending their quarterly meeting in Lafayette supported a resolution condemning the Griner exchange, through a voice vote. No members raised objections to the matter. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.
Beaver in Louisiana: Buc-ee’s is officially coming to Ruston to build the company’s first fan-favorite giant travel center in Louisiana. Ruston’s city council voted to approve a cooperative endeavor agreement and tax incentive package for the company with the toothy Beaver logo. Read the full story from USA Today Network.
