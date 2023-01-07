PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new warnings about the newest COVID-19 subvariant -- it may be the most transmissible one to date. Cases are on the rise again.We have a double whammy of a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and much of the increase is being driven by the new subvariant that's easily spreading.The World Health Organization is calling XBB.1.5 the most transmissible subvariant detected yet."It does have a growth advantage above all of the other subvariants so far," Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO COVID-19 technical lead, said. "We don't have any data on severity yet or on the clinical...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO