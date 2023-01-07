Read full article on original website
The FDA just approved a new Alzheimer's drug that's set to be a blockbuster
The new drug, called Leqembi, slowed the rate of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27%.
Factbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug lecanemab for the treatment of early forms of the fatal, brain-wasting disease.
FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug that shows results for people with early stage disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh.
Patients, Doctors Await FDA Decision on Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Lecanemab: It's an experimental medication that's been shown in trials to slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease. It's also up for accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision expected by Jan. 6. However, the drug has also been linked to two deaths from brain bleeds among people who’ve used it in trials, so safety concerns could...
Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug earns accelerated FDA approval
A new, breakthrough drug designed to aggressively treat Alzheimer’s disease was awarded accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Leqembi — developed by Tokyo-headquartered Eisai — has been shown in trials to slow the cognitive and functional decline of people in the early stages of the illness. The accelerated approval comes amid concerns about the safety and the cost of the drug, previously known as lecanemab. Massachusetts-based Biogen and Eisai will market the medication, which is a monoclonal antibody infusion every two weeks. It’s approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the mild dementia stage...
KXLY
FDA Approves Second Drug for Alzheimer Disease, Despite Safety Concerns
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second drug for Alzheimer disease, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), despite reports of rare brain bleeds linked to use of the drug in some patients. Leqembi, made by Eisai and marketed by Biogen, will be...
NASDAQ
Biogen (BIIB), Eisai's Lecanemab Gets FDA Nod for Alzheimer's
Biogen BIIB announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to it and partner Eisai’s anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody candidate lecanemab to treat early Alzheimer’s disease (early AD). The drug will be marketed by the brand name of Leqembi. Its label mentions that treatment with the drug should...
Rapid tests for Covid, RSV and the flu are available in Europe. Why not in the U.S.?
Sander Brus didn't expect a photo of his friend's grandfather's flu diagnosis to go viral. But when he shared the image on Twitter in December, he was bombarded with messages, he said. People in the U.S. wanted to know how to purchase the rapid test in the picture, which simultaneously...
Action News Jax
FDA approves Leqembi for treatment of Alzheimer’s
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Leqembi, a drug that may modestly slow the cognitive declines associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The drug, developed by Japan’s Eisai and Biogen in the United States, has been shown in clinical trials to slow thinking and memory loss for Alzheimer’s patients with early or mild forms of the disease, according to The Associated Press. The delay is likely to only amount to a few months, the AP reported, though experts said it “could still meaningfully improve people’s lives.”
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
MedicalXpress
Video: Expert provides perspective on FDA approval of another experimental Alzheimer's drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of a disease-modifying treatment that could potentially give some patients with Alzheimer's disease something they haven't had before: a medication that may slow the decline of memory and thinking. A monoclonal antibody, lecanemab, shows promise in removing amyloid plaques from the...
N95 and KN95 masks are your best mask option—here’s where to buy them online
N95 and KN95 masks can provide increased protection against COVID-19 and other illnesses. Here's where to legitimate ones online from Amazon, Bona Fide Masks and more.
WISH-TV
Indiana Alzheimer’s Association leader talks about drug approved by FDA
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. health officials on have approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, came...
Newest COVID-19 subvariant may be most transmissible one to date
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new warnings about the newest COVID-19 subvariant -- it may be the most transmissible one to date. Cases are on the rise again.We have a double whammy of a post-holiday surge of COVID-19 cases and much of the increase is being driven by the new subvariant that's easily spreading.The World Health Organization is calling XBB.1.5 the most transmissible subvariant detected yet."It does have a growth advantage above all of the other subvariants so far," Maria van Kerkhove, the WHO COVID-19 technical lead, said. "We don't have any data on severity yet or on the clinical...
Vox
The FDA could soon approve a new Alzheimer’s drug. Does this one actually work?
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. A new Alzheimer’s medication has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. But such a major...
Pfizer not in talks on licensing generic COVID pill in China
NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Monday that the company is not in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid for use there.
Harsh warning on the state of US market issued: 'America needs more housing'
Real estate expert Brian Lewis breaks down the current state of the U.S. housing market as Americans continue to suffer from a housing shortage.
Consider drugs and surgery early for obesity in kids, new guidelines say: "Waiting doesn't work"
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of "watchful waiting," or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens...
brytfmonline.com
The United States authorizes a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease
US health officials last Friday authorized a new drug for neurodegenerative Alzheimer’s disease with the goal of slowing cognitive decline in patients. The new treatment, which will be marketed under the name Leqembi, is now recommended by the US Medicines Agency (FDA, its acronym in English) for patients who have not yet reached an advanced stage of the disease.
CBS News
