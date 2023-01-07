ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Wyoming News

Patients, Doctors Await FDA Decision on Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug

THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Lecanemab: It's an experimental medication that's been shown in trials to slow cognitive decline in people with Alzheimer’s disease. It's also up for accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with a decision expected by Jan. 6. However, the drug has also been linked to two deaths from brain bleeds among people who’ve used it in trials, so safety concerns could...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Breakthrough Alzheimer’s drug earns accelerated FDA approval

A new, breakthrough drug designed to aggressively treat Alzheimer’s disease was awarded accelerated approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Leqembi — developed by Tokyo-headquartered Eisai — has been shown in trials to slow the cognitive and functional decline of people in the early stages of the illness. The accelerated approval comes amid concerns about the safety and the cost of the drug, previously known as lecanemab. Massachusetts-based Biogen and Eisai will market the medication, which is a monoclonal antibody infusion every two weeks. It’s approved for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or in the mild dementia stage...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KXLY

FDA Approves Second Drug for Alzheimer Disease, Despite Safety Concerns

FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a second drug for Alzheimer disease, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), despite reports of rare brain bleeds linked to use of the drug in some patients. Leqembi, made by Eisai and marketed by Biogen, will be...
NASDAQ

Biogen (BIIB), Eisai's Lecanemab Gets FDA Nod for Alzheimer's

Biogen BIIB announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to it and partner Eisai’s anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody candidate lecanemab to treat early Alzheimer’s disease (early AD). The drug will be marketed by the brand name of Leqembi. Its label mentions that treatment with the drug should...
Action News Jax

FDA approves Leqembi for treatment of Alzheimer’s

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Leqembi, a drug that may modestly slow the cognitive declines associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The drug, developed by Japan’s Eisai and Biogen in the United States, has been shown in clinical trials to slow thinking and memory loss for Alzheimer’s patients with early or mild forms of the disease, according to The Associated Press. The delay is likely to only amount to a few months, the AP reported, though experts said it “could still meaningfully improve people’s lives.”
Healthline

MedicalXpress

Video: Expert provides perspective on FDA approval of another experimental Alzheimer's drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of a disease-modifying treatment that could potentially give some patients with Alzheimer's disease something they haven't had before: a medication that may slow the decline of memory and thinking. A monoclonal antibody, lecanemab, shows promise in removing amyloid plaques from the...
WISH-TV

Indiana Alzheimer’s Association leader talks about drug approved by FDA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — U.S. health officials on have approved a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug that modestly slows the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that patients and their doctors will have to carefully weigh. Natalie Sutton, the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter, came...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Philly

brytfmonline.com

The United States authorizes a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

US health officials last Friday authorized a new drug for neurodegenerative Alzheimer’s disease with the goal of slowing cognitive decline in patients. The new treatment, which will be marketed under the name Leqembi, is now recommended by the US Medicines Agency (FDA, its acronym in English) for patients who have not yet reached an advanced stage of the disease.
