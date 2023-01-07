PHOTOS: State champ Marietta cross country teams receive hero's welcome

Marietta High School's girls cross country team, which captured the Class AAAAAAA state title this past year, arrives at Marietta High School after a victory parade through the city streets. Chart Riggall

MARIETTA — Students and teachers alike lined the streets Friday afternoon to give a warm welcome to Marietta High's boys and girls cross country teams, who swept the state championships last year. 2022 was the second time in three years Marietta claimed both Class AAAAAAA titles, doing so in 2020 as well. Buses carrying the champions processed through west Marietta, ending at the high school. Declared one Burruss Elementary School student as the parade neared, "This is one of the best days of school ever."