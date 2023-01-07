ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: State champ Marietta cross country teams receive hero's welcome

By Chart Riggall, criggall
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago
Marietta High School's girls cross country team, which captured the Class AAAAAAA state title this past year, arrives at Marietta High School after a victory parade through the city streets. Chart Riggall

MARIETTA — Students and teachers alike lined the streets Friday afternoon to give a warm welcome to Marietta High's boys and girls cross country teams, who swept the state championships last year. 2022 was the second time in three years Marietta claimed both Class AAAAAAA titles, doing so in 2020 as well. Buses carrying the champions processed through west Marietta, ending at the high school. Declared one Burruss Elementary School student as the parade neared, "This is one of the best days of school ever."

Monroe Local News

Walton Teacher of Year: ‘I Love What I Do…’

Celest Tobler has spent 25 years in education, teaching math to fifth graders for 10 years in Rockdale County, then moving to Walton County where she taught both upper elementary grades and gifted courses at Bay Creek Elementary School. For the past four years, however, whenever she’s stepped into a...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Lee Shaw steps down at Lakeview; takes job at Metter High School

GAINESVILLE, Ga — Lee Shaw has resigned as head football coach at Lakeview Academy after three seasons to take over the same position at Metter High School in south Georgia. Shaw led the Lions to a 12-17 record in three seasons with two playoff appearances. He came to Lakeview Academy two seasons after stepping down at Rabun County, where he led the Wildcats to five Region 8-2A titles, four state quarterfinal appearances, and one state championship game (Class 2A) in 2017.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Community mourns death of longtime north Georgia fire chief

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the recent death of the beloved Chatsworth Fire Department Chief. Murray County Fire Chief Dewayne Bain announced on Facebook that Chatsworth Chief Michael "Moe" Baxter died. He joined the Murray County Fire Service in 1983 and assumed the role of...
CHATSWORTH, GA
thecitymenus.com

Iron Age Korean Steakhouse Opening This Spring

A new year equals new beginnings in Ashley Park. Along with the latest restaurant to open, Clean Juice, Iron Age Newnan will be opening this spring in Ashley Park. In a Facebook post, Ashley Park shares: “Make it your own with their DIY Korean barbecue dining experience. From intimate moments to group gathering, this new dining experience will wow you!”
NEWNAN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Kennesaw State University announced Griffis as Highest-Scoring Math Student

Kennesaw State University Department of Mathematics announced Central High School sophomore Mary Lois Griffis as the highest-scoring student in the 2022 Kennesaw State University Mathematics Competition of competing Central High School students. Nearly 1,070 students in 93 Georgia public and private high schools competed. Mary Lois earned the top spot...
KENNESAW, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Bill Campbell, Former Red Sox All-Star, Dies at 74

Former MLB reliever Bill Campbell died on Friday following a battle with cancer at the age of 74, per multiple reports. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
