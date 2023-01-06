Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Sears to Close Its Last Remaining Maryland Department Store This Sunday
Many of us likely grew up with a Sears department store somewhere nearby, but lately you may have noticed that you haven’t seen much from the brand that has been a household name for decades. Sears has been rapidly closing locations since 2018, when it filed for bankruptcy in October of that year. According to a report from the Frederick News Post, the Sears department store at Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Mall is set to close on January 15th. Note: There is still a Sears Hometown Store listed as open in Chestertown, MD, but it is not a traditional Sears department store and focuses on selling appliances, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment.
Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates
Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
bethesdamagazine.com
With Macy’s closure, beleaguered Lakeforest Mall sees its last anchor store go dark
Macy’s, the last of the anchor stores at Gaithersburg’s beleaguered Lakeforest Mall, will close in the first quarter of this year, company officials confirmed. Its departure was preceded in recent years by Lord & Taylor, JCPenney and Sears. The store closures were first reported by Axios. Once a...
chainstoreage.com
Giant Food to run free virtual health classes
A greater Washington, D.C., regional grocery chain is preparing to launch a five-week virtual series of free online nutrition and healthy living classes. Called "Healthier Together," the series of online classes is aimed at supporting the wellness goals of the communities where it operates. The series will run from Jan. 17 – Feb. 14, 2023, and will be hosted by Giant's Healthy Living Team of registered dietitian nutritionists. The classes will provide health- and nutrition-focused guidance, as well as recipe and product suggestions.
Sears about to close final Maryland store
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
Washington Examiner
DC Union Station officials strategize to bring back customers
Washington, D.C.'s iconic 115-year-old landmark Union Station was once a bustling train station with a dining scene and retail stores for commuters. Inside now are vacant shops after vendors were driven out by rising crime. Just outside its entrance, tourists have been greeted with homeless camps on the front lawn.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
KSLTV
Thousands urged to flee their homes in California as death toll in recent storms rises to 16
(CNN) — More rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 16 dead in recent weeks. Roughly 34 million people...
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
CBS News
Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!. Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?. You will have to wait until Thursday. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
$1M Mega Million ticket sold at Maryland store
While no one has won the big money in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, one Marylander does have a million-dollar ticket.
foxla.com
Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off
LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
Caught on video: Burglars break into popular restaurant in Glendale, raid cash register
Police are searching for a group of burglars who were caught on video breaking into a popular chicken restaurant in Glendale.
proclaimerscv.com
$5oo for American Residents’ Monthly Direct Payments – Read to See if You’re Qualified
The universal basic income, also known as ARISE, the pilot in Alexandria, Virginia is giving off $500 every month for two years to those residents who are in need of money. Mayor Justin Wilson said that the city got a total of about 4,149 applicants, he said in a January newsletter.
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
Comments / 0