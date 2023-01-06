ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

Sears to Close Its Last Remaining Maryland Department Store This Sunday

Many of us likely grew up with a Sears department store somewhere nearby, but lately you may have noticed that you haven’t seen much from the brand that has been a household name for decades. Sears has been rapidly closing locations since 2018, when it filed for bankruptcy in October of that year. According to a report from the Frederick News Post, the Sears department store at Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Mall is set to close on January 15th. Note: There is still a Sears Hometown Store listed as open in Chestertown, MD, but it is not a traditional Sears department store and focuses on selling appliances, tools, hardware and lawn and garden equipment.
FREDERICK, MD
Footwear News

Macy’s Is Closing Four Stores This Month & More to Come in Low-End Malls — See List of 2023 Locations With Live Updates

Macy’s has confirmed that it will close four locations this month, as part of the company’s broader strategy to close close 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023. A company spokesperson confirmed that Macy’s will close four on-mall stores in the following cities: Los Angeles, Calif. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 4005 Crenshaw Blvd. Fort Collins, Colo. Foothills Mall, 215 E Foothills Parkway. Oahu, Hawaii Kaneohe: Windward Center (Oahu), 46-056 Kamehameha Highway. Gaithersburg, Md. Gaithersburg: Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. “As part of our Polaris transformation strategy, we continue to optimize and reposition our store fleet to ensure we have the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve our customers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
chainstoreage.com

Giant Food to run free virtual health classes

A greater Washington, D.C., regional grocery chain is preparing to launch a five-week virtual series of free online nutrition and healthy living classes. Called "Healthier Together," the series of online classes is aimed at supporting the wellness goals of the communities where it operates. The series will run from Jan. 17 – Feb. 14, 2023, and will be hosted by Giant's Healthy Living Team of registered dietitian nutritionists. The classes will provide health- and nutrition-focused guidance, as well as recipe and product suggestions.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
Washington Examiner

DC Union Station officials strategize to bring back customers

Washington, D.C.'s iconic 115-year-old landmark Union Station was once a bustling train station with a dining scene and retail stores for commuters. Inside now are vacant shops after vendors were driven out by rising crime. Just outside its entrance, tourists have been greeted with homeless camps on the front lawn.
WASHINGTON, DC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS News

Any guesses? 'Major' concert to be announced for M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A major concert is coming to Baltimore!. Do you have a guess? Billy Joel, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, Run DMC, Taylor Swift?. You will have to wait until Thursday. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore Ravens President Sashi Brown, along with Maryland Stadium Authority and Live Nation officials will reveal a major concert coming to M&T Bank Stadium.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxla.com

Woman wins $20 million in California lottery scratch-off

LOS ANGELES - People in Southern California are really lucky - at least, when it comes to the lottery. California Lottery officials announced Wednesday a total of $42 million in prizes was awarded to a few lucky Californians in recent days. The big winner was Mary Higelin, who won a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy